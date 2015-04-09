|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
North America / Mexico | Culture
No upcoming events.
Cine, Mujeres y Acuerdo de Paz 22:38 Nov 12 0 comments
LA BICICLETTA, LA RIVOLTA E LA NOSTALGIA 23:21 Oct 01 0 comments
Marx e l'omofobia 22:53 Feb 25 0 comments
IN RICORDO DI IVAN DELLA MEA 00:59 Jan 15 1 comments
Riflessioni sul Capodanno 01:12 Jan 04 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by LAMA
Movie Review: 'Shoplifters' (2018) 0 comments
Book Review: Radical Unionism 1 comments
Wellington Rail Strike 0 commentsRecent Articles about North America / Mexico Culture
New York CIty Anarchist BookFair Apr 09 15
The Emanci-funktion of the Working Class Nov 15 14
The 8th Annual NYC Anarchist Book Fair: May 17, 2014 May 10 14
Movie Review: VICE (2018)
north america / mexico | culture | opinion / analysis Thursday February 14, 2019 19:18 by LAMA - AWSM
This review looks at the movie about the life of Ex-Vice-President of the USA, Dick Cheney.
A week is a long time in politics is a well worn phrase and is even more outdated in the age of Trump and the internet. When you have a political leader who is all about constant self-promotion and when the news cycle changes so rapidly, its hard to keep up with whats happening. This no doubt effects collective memory too. Trump is sometimes seen as sui generis and makes his predecessors look highly capable, whether they were or not.
|
Front page
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D