|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments
Some thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Dmitri
Υποστηρίξτε ... 0 comments
Όμορφες αναρ ... 0 comments
Να περάσουμε &#... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Διεθνή Αναρχικό κίνημα
Ποιοι είναι ο&#... Jan 13 19
Post-Anarchism on the StateAn Anarchist Critique Sep 09 18
Κολλεκτιβισ_... Aug 25 18
Μικρό αφιέρωμα στον Ερ. Μαλατέστα
Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Sunday February 10, 2019 14:55 by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group
Δεν είμαστε προφήτες περισσότερο από ό,τι οι άλλοι άνθρωποι κι αν προσποιούμαστε ότι προσφέρουμε μια επίσημη λύση σε όλα τα προβλήματα που θα εμφανιστούν στη ζωή της μελλοντικής κοινωνίας, θα πρέπει να έχουμε όντως μια περίεργη ιδέα για την κατάργηση της κυβέρνησης.
- Από το βιβλίο Στο δρόμο για την Αναρχία
εκδόσεις Κατσάνος
|
Front page
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D