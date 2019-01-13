user preferences

Μικρό αφιέρωμα στον Ερ. Μαλατέστα

Μικρό αφιέρωμα στον Ερ. Μαλατέστα

Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Sunday February 10, 2019 14:55 by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group

Δεν είμαστε προφήτες περισσότερο από ό,τι οι άλλοι άνθρωποι κι αν προσποιούμαστε ότι προσφέρουμε μια επίσημη λύση σε όλα τα προβλήματα που θα εμφανιστούν στη ζωή της μελλοντικής κοινωνίας, θα πρέπει να έχουμε όντως μια περίεργη ιδέα για την κατάργηση της κυβέρνησης.
e35653937db15bc51981edd25982f9d4.jpg

- Από το βιβλίο Στο δρόμο για την Αναρχία εκδόσεις Κατσάνος
Αποσπάσματα από το Άρθρο Στο δρόμο για την Αναρχία που πρωτοδημοσιεύθηκε στο περιοδικό "Le Reveil" το 1910
{} Δεν πρόκειται, επομένως, να φτάσουμε στην αναρχία ούτε σήμερα, ούτε αύριο, ούτε σε δέκα αιώνες απλώς,θα πορευόμαστε προς την αναρχία, σήμερα, αύριο και πάντα. {}

Αποσπάσματα από το Άρθρο  Οι Αναρχικοί και η Ηθική, που πρωτοδημοσιεύθηκε στο περιοδικό "Le Reveil" το 1904
{} Λησμονούν, ότι για να καταπολεμήσεις σωστά μια ηθική, οφείλεις να αντιπαραθέσεις, τόσο στη θεωρία όσο και στην πράξη, μια ηθική ανώτερη. Και καταλήγουν, με τη βοήθεια της ιδιοσυγκρασίας τους και των περιστάσεων, να γίνουν ανήθικοι με όλη τη σημασία της λέξης, άνθρωποι δηλαδή χωρίς κανόνες συμπεριφοράς, χωρίς κριτήριο που να καθοδηγεί τις πράξεις τους, που υποκύπτουν παθητικά στην παρόρμηση της στιγμής. Σήμερα, στερούνται το ψωμί για να βοηθήσουν έναν σύντροφο αύριο, θα σκοτώσουν άνθρωπο για να πάνε στις πουτάνες. {}

- Από το βιβλίο Χωρίς Εξουσία εκδόσεις "Ελεύθερος Τύπος " Αποσπάσματα από το Κεφάλαιο "Αναρχία"
{} Δεν είμαστε προφήτες περισσότερο από ό,τι οι άλλοι άνθρωποι κι αν προσποιούμαστε ότι προσφέρουμε μια επίσημη λύση σε όλα τα προβλήματα που θα εμφανιστούν στη ζωή της μελλοντικής κοινωνίας, θα πρέπει να έχουμε όντως μια περίεργη ιδέα για την κατάργηση της κυβέρνησης. {}

- Από το βιβλίο Περί Αναρχισμού και Βίας εκδόσεις Ελευθεριακή Κουλτούρα
Αποσπάσματα από το Άρθρο "Ο επαναστατικός τρόμος, που πρωτοδημοσιεύθηκε στο περιοδικό "Pensiero e Volonta", Νo 19 στις 10 Οκτώβρη 1924
{} Αν, προκειμένου να νικήσουμε, θα έπρεπε να στήσουμε κρεμάλες στις πλατείες, θα προτιμούσα να χάσουμε. {}
{} αλλά να θυμόμαστε πάντοτε ότι εμείς οι αναρχικοί δεν μπορούμε να είμαστε ούτε εκδικητές, ούτε "τιμωροί". Εμείς θέλουμε να είμαστε απελευθερωτές και οφείλουμε να δράσουμε ως τέτοιοι μέσω της διδαχής και του παραδείγματος. {} {} [Ο Τρόμος] αντί να χρησιμεύει για την υπεράσπιση της επανάστασης, τη δυσφημεί, την κάνει μισητή στις μάζες και, μετά από μα περίοδο άγριων συγκρούσεων, καταλήγει αναγκαστικά σε αυτό που σήμερα θα αποκαλούσαμε "εξομάλυνση", δηλαδή τη νομιμοποίηση και τη δικαίωση της τυραννίας. {}
{} Υπάρχουν εκείνοι που για κάποιον λόγο δεν θέλουν, ή δεν μπορούν να γίνουν φασίστες αλλά είναι διατεθειμένοι να κάνουν στο όνομα της "επανάστασης", εκείνο που οι φασίστες κάνουν στο όνομα της "πατρίδας". {}

Αποσπάσματα από το άρθρο Ηθική και βία, που πρωτοδημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα "Umanita Nova" στις 21 Οκτώβρη 1922
{} Αν εγείρετε από την ψυχή των προλετάριων το αίσθημα της δικαιοσύνης και το κατευθύνετε στη χρησιμοποίηση χωρίς όρια και χωρίς δισταγμούς της βίας, "εφόσον έτσι κάνουν οι μπουρζουάδες και οι κυβερνήσεις", μπορείτε να φτιάξετε ληστές, αλλά δεν μπορείτε να φτιάξετε επαναστάτες {}
{} Αν αυτή είναι η γενική αίσθηση, αν μπουρζουάδες και προλετάριοι, αν φασίστες και ανατρεπτικοί στερούνται εξίσου κάθε ηθικού μέτρου, δεν θα πρέπει να ελπίζουμε πολύ για την ανθρωπότητα, ή μάλλον θα χρειαζόταν να εναποθέσουμε κάθε ελπίδα στην καλή γυναικούλα, που δεν γνωρίζει από πολιτική και ταξική πάλη, αλλά υποφέρει και δακρύζει όταν βλέπει κάποιον να υποφέρει. {}
{} Αλλά η βία μας πρέπει να είναι αντίσταση των ανθρώπων εναντίον κτηνών και όχι άγρια σύγκρουση θηρίων με θηρία.  Όλη αναγκαία βία για τη νίκη αλλά τίποτα περισσότερο ή χειρότερο.{}

*Πηγή: http://eleftheriahtipota.blogspot.com/2010/12/blog-post_19.html

