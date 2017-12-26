|
Invasion Day 2019
indonesia / philippines / australia | indigenous struggles | press release Saturday January 26, 2019 18:13 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo
So, this year and every year, the MACG joins the call to abolish Australia Day. Our vision is of a stateless communist society, a Workers Commonwealth worldwide and operating on the basis of consistent federalism. Here, in the land that is currently called Australia, the Workers Commonwealth will be the vehicle through which non-indigenous people work with, and learn from, indigenous people how to live sustainably in the land, as they did so successfully for over 60,000 years before the First Fleet brought British colonialism to these shores.
Invasion Day, 26 January, is now the largest day of Left wing mobilisation in Australia. Attendances are much greater than those at May Day and are only exceeded by set piece events organised by the unions. Increasing numbers of both indigenous and non-indigenous people are turning out on this day and their demands are increasingly radical. These are welcome indicators of the growth of a movement which rejects the racism on which Australia is founded.
