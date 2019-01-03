user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | Community struggles

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Community struggles

textDe los chalecos amarillos en Francia a las luchas obreras portuarias en Chile: La centralidad de la ... 17:02 Jan 03 0 comments

textEstados Unidos, tierra fértil para un nuevo municipalismo 18:32 Aug 21 0 comments

textThe Iran Protests: A Third Path to Political Change? 06:36 Jan 19 0 comments

textThe Rage of the Poor in Iran 19:53 Jan 10 0 comments

textTampa's Dark Ages 15:48 Dec 20 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Trespass
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about International Community struggles

De los chalecos amarillos en Francia a las luchas obreras portuarias e... Jan 03 19 by Matías Guerra

Χωρίς αφεντι ... Aug 05 18 by Ricardo Flores Magon

Εργατική και &#... Feb 22 18 by Γιώργος Μεριζιώτης / Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ

Trespass 3

category international | community struggles | other libertarian press author Thursday January 03, 2019 23:45author by Trespass - Trespass Report this post to the editors

New issue of the open source online journal about squatting

In this issue, which is online and freely distributed, youll find a translation from English to Dutch of a journal article about how a moral panic was generated to enforce the criminalisation of squatting in the Netherlands and a translation to French of a brief text about migration on Idomeni in Greece, near to Macedonia, which was previously published in Trespass 2 in Italian. As interventions in five languages, we have an analysis of the lack of support to the ZAD in Brittany, plus short pieces about the opening of a new anarchist social centre in the Paris suburbs, community resistance to preserve a park in London, the demolition of a community gym in Athens, an (unsuccessful) eviction threat in Catania, and an eviction in Catalonia. And a report on the resquat of the watertower in Utrecht! Theres plenty more news and analysis on this website.

Were glad to finally present Issue 3 of Trespass Journal!

The language diversity contained in this issue mirrors the commitment we have been putting in towards overcoming the dominance of the English language and creating a journal that goes beyond borders. Weve also been updating the blog in different languages. HOWEVER as you will no doubt have noticed, this introduction is only in English and we are sorry for that. We can only do so much, and this issue was already very overdue  to translate it into Catalan, Spanish, Dutch and French is too much work.

Youll notice that this issue we have no peer-reviewed articles, something that leaves us wondering why the journal hasnt been able to attract more deeper analysis. Of course these pieces take longer to write. Maybe this is something people are not interested in? Yet we hear the conversations around us every day and hope people are motivated to submit for issue 4. Feel free to join in! But then again, recent shitty experiences lead us to clarify that this journal wont be publishing career-oriented academic texts.

To continue further, the activist / academic divide is an interesting one, since it is not uncommon to violently denounce those professors detached from reality up in their ivory towers parasiting on social movements for their own cultural capital gains, whilst everyone hates the activist who guards their own special shiny truth and tells everyone else they are wrong, normally because they are younger. Although academic debates might be easy to dismiss for those who are alien to it, its dire consequences can be observed in many places, might it be the ZAD of NDDL, the scene in Barcelona, etc. Dissent being silenced by middle class politics.

Academics play a crucial role in this, with progressive bureaucrats eager to write their latest book or phd candidates being paid 3,000 euros a month to study deprivation What we are seeing is the standard colonial dynamic, which is pretty fucking ironic considering the current academic trend to talk about the commons. Meanwhile, most people actually exist somewhere in the middle of this bullshit dichotomy, engaged in the university as a way to make money but also going on demos, or having a heated discussion about Foucaults relevance or not for the Arab Spring whilst sitting in a squatted social centre. Besides being involved in local and transnational struggles, we ourselves write academic articles sometimes and see it as part of the struggle (whilst constantly interrogating ourselves as to whether our work is actually useful to movements or not).

Last but not least, were still gloriously unconcerned about graphic design and will continue to place our energy on providing quality content. People have offered to make nicer issues, but then they flake. Nevertheless, well be happy to get support to improve whatever could be enhanced, just let us know.

Enjoy the issue and submit something for issue 4!

Related Link: https://www.trespass.network/?page_id=1472&lang=en
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
#Nobastan3Causales: seguimos luchando por aborto libre en Chile

Front page

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]