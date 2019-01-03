|
Trespass 3
international | community struggles | other libertarian press Thursday January 03, 2019 23:45 by Trespass - Trespass
New issue of the open source online journal about squatting
In this issue, which is online and freely distributed, youll find a translation from English to Dutch of a journal article about how a moral panic was generated to enforce the criminalisation of squatting in the Netherlands and a translation to French of a brief text about migration on Idomeni in Greece, near to Macedonia, which was previously published in Trespass 2 in Italian. As interventions in five languages, we have an analysis of the lack of support to the ZAD in Brittany, plus short pieces about the opening of a new anarchist social centre in the Paris suburbs, community resistance to preserve a park in London, the demolition of a community gym in Athens, an (unsuccessful) eviction threat in Catania, and an eviction in Catalonia. And a report on the resquat of the watertower in Utrecht! Theres plenty more news and analysis on this website.
Were glad to finally present Issue 3 of Trespass Journal!
