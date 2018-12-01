|
Young Workers Association's in the streets Against Economic Crisis
greece / turkey / cyprus | economy | news report Monday December 24, 2018 23:45 by DAF - Young Workers Associtation (GIDER)
Young Workers Association (GIDER) was in the protests against the economic crisis. GIDER walked with a pancard written "You are Crisis, We are Liberation".
Young Workers Association (GIDER) was in the protest against economic crisis. The protest held on 22nd of December, in Bakirköy Square/Istanbul.
