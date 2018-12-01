user preferences

Young Workers Association's in the streets Against Economic Crisis

category greece / turkey / cyprus | economy | news report author Monday December 24, 2018 23:45author by DAF - Young Workers Associtation (GIDER)

Young Workers Association (GIDER) was in the protests against the economic crisis. GIDER walked with a pancard written "You are Crisis, We are Liberation".

48379723_1174700826034845_8760836494668595200_o.jpg

Young Workers Association (GIDER) was in the protest against economic crisis. The protest held on 22nd of December, in Bakirköy Square/Istanbul.

GIDER walked with black and red flags and with a pancard "You are crisis; we are liberation." and raised the slogans "sharing and solidarity" against economic crisis and capitalism.

The fire of the workers will burn the bosses!

GIDER-Young Workers Association

48374518_1174965836008344_3648322964148977664_o.jpg

48392022_1174965572675037_3920909647774482432_o.jpg

48404983_1174965322675062_4286483880891908096_o.jpg

48411176_1174965542675040_692171921491492864_o.jpg

48413403_1174965622675032_2169595771727380480_o.jpg

48413450_1174965676008360_239896678218334208_o.jpg

48416167_1174965516008376_7097629513307127808_o.jpg

48899264_1174965899341671_3739200168575107072_o.jpg

