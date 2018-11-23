|
High Schoolers Distributing Leaflets Against Torture Custodies by Police Were Taken Into Custody
greece / turkey / cyprus | education | news report Monday December 24, 2018 05:00 by Medyanhaber - Seninmedyan seninmedyan at gmail dot com
High schoolers,which made action against school reports and exams in June with the statement, School reports are yours, future is ours!, were taken into custody with torture.
High schoolers,which made action against school reports and exams in June with the statement, School reports are yours, future is ours!, were taken into custody with torture.
