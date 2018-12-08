|
Ireland / Britain | Anarchist movement
|
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018): a pioneer of anarchism in Ireland
ireland / britain | anarchist movement | news report Friday December 14, 2018 08:34 by José Antonio Gutiérrez D.
On December 5th we were pained to hear about the untimely death of Alan MacSimóin, veteran anarchist, trade unionist and tireless organiser in Ireland. Today we said farewell to him at Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin, where many other revolutionaries before him have been put to rest. Many friends and comrades from all parties and movements of the left joined his family to bid farewell to this exceptional man. SIPTU, his trade union, had arranged a guard of honour for him. The previous night, the wake at the Teachers Club was equally well attended by comrades of all persuasions: from the Communist Party, the Socialist Party and the Socialist Workers Party, Sinn Féin, Workers Solidarity Movement, Workers Party, even Labour. He, as a true non-sectarian, had friends in every single left-wing party, a friendship nurtured in decades of activism.
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018): a pioneer of anarchism in Ireland
