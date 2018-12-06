user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ireland / Britain

rssnprsnrs_1.jpg 20 Jun Appel à la solidarité avec nos camarades Russes!

more >>

Upcoming Events

Ireland / Britain | Anarchist movement

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anarchist movement

text"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments

imageEl Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments

image"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments

textSome thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 comments

textNew publications from the AF in October 2014 19:22 Oct 26 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by WSM

imageCall for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades! 0 comments

imageAppel à la solidarité avec nos camarades Russes! 0 comments

imageAppello di solidarietà con i compagni russi! 0 comments

Recent Articles about Ireland / Britain Anarchist movement

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)  Dublin Historian and Political Activist Dec 06 18 by Sam

Organising ourselves is the first and main step towards our aim Oct 30 18 by Zaher Baher

WSM International Womens Day Message - 2018 Mar 08 18 by WSM women

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

category ireland / britain | anarchist movement | feature author Thursday December 06, 2018 15:50author by WSM - WSM Report this post to the editors

featured image
Eddie Conlon (left) and Alan (right) at Dunnes Stores strike picket against Apartheid in South Africa, 1984.

The WSM are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of Alan MacSimóin, one of our founder members, a friend, and a key central figure in building the anarchist movement in Ireland for over four decades. Alan had not been a member of WSM for some years but remained politically active right to the end. His last Facebook post on November 29th was supporting the locked out bricklayers at Marys Mansions. Alan will be sorely missed by all in the WSM and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018) - Rest In Power

The WSM are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of Alan MacSimóin, one of our founder members, a friend, and a key central figure in building the anarchist movement in Ireland for over four decades. Alan had not been a member of WSM for some years but remained politically active right to the end. His last Facebook post on November 29th was supporting the locked out bricklayers at Marys Mansions. Alan will be sorely missed by all in the WSM and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Alan was one of a generation radicalised by the civil rights and republican struggles of the late 1960s and 70s. The lessons he learned from the more authoritarian aspects of those movements led him to anarchism and the realisation that a serious, committed anarchist organisation was needed. If the dream of a world where people were free of both bosses and gombeen politicians was to be realised, an anarchist organisation was the vehicle. Building this was not just a question of beautiful ideas but of concrete sustained work in the struggles of the working class. There were few if any significant struggles over the last five decades that Alan was not part of. Politics was grounded in struggle. The answers did not come down from the mountain in the hands of some self-appointed leader, instead people built towards them in struggle and through campaigns.

His generosity with his time meant he frequently played quite a central role, particularly in those years when the numbers of people willing to take a public stand on abortion access or Garda brutality were few. Even in his mid 50s, Alan refused to be intimidated and held his ground when the Garda attacked an anti-capitalist demonstration outside the Shelbourne hotel in 2011. He was an inspiring figure for those of us who were younger and drawn towards anarchism, but had little experience in its practice. Alan demonstrated that being an anarchist was being an activist, an active trade unionist, a campaigner, a writer, an historian, and crucially, an organiser.

As part of that work Alan tirelessly wrote and spoke in favour of anarchism. While he was an active WSM member, there were few issues of any of our publications that did not contain at least one article from Alan, frequently two, with the second being signed off with his Joe King pseudonym. Those writings, talks, and recordings are part of the legacy he has left to the movement, as well as the example he set to many of us who worked with and alongside him. In time, we will produce a more detailed account of his anarchist life and actions.

We continue the struggle he dedicated so much of his life to. In the fight against the Iraq war back in 2004, there was one particular demonstration which led to a mass trespass and shut down of Shannon airport which was being used by the US Army. Hundreds of us were shaking the fence and then it collapsed. We remember Alan walking casually out towards the runway as the security scrambled to shut down the airport.

We suspect that is how he would have wanted to be remembered.

A selection of articles by Alan can be found in the following link:

Related Link: https://www.wsm.ie/alan-macsim%C3%B3in
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
#Nobastan3Causales: seguimos luchando por aborto libre en Chile

Front page

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]