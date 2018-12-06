|
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
ireland / britain | anarchist movement | feature Thursday December 06, 2018 15:50 by WSM - WSM
The WSM are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of Alan MacSimóin, one of our founder members, a friend, and a key central figure in building the anarchist movement in Ireland for over four decades. Alan had not been a member of WSM for some years but remained politically active right to the end. His last Facebook post on November 29th was supporting the locked out bricklayers at Marys Mansions. Alan will be sorely missed by all in the WSM and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
The WSM are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of Alan MacSimóin, one of our founder members, a friend, and a key central figure in building the anarchist movement in Ireland for over four decades. Alan had not been a member of WSM for some years but remained politically active right to the end. His last Facebook post on November 29th was supporting the locked out bricklayers at Marys Mansions. Alan will be sorely missed by all in the WSM and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Alan was one of a generation radicalised by the civil rights and republican struggles of the late 1960s and 70s. The lessons he learned from the more authoritarian aspects of those movements led him to anarchism and the realisation that a serious, committed anarchist organisation was needed. If the dream of a world where people were free of both bosses and gombeen politicians was to be realised, an anarchist organisation was the vehicle. Building this was not just a question of beautiful ideas but of concrete sustained work in the struggles of the working class. There were few if any significant struggles over the last five decades that Alan was not part of. Politics was grounded in struggle. The answers did not come down from the mountain in the hands of some self-appointed leader, instead people built towards them in struggle and through campaigns.
