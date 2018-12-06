user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Eastern Asia

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Eastern Asia | Culture

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Culture

imageCine, Mujeres y Acuerdo de Paz 22:38 Nov 12 0 comments

textLA BICICLETTA, LA RIVOLTA E LA NOSTALGIA 23:21 Oct 01 0 comments

textMarx e l'omofobia 22:53 Feb 25 0 comments

textIN RICORDO DI IVAN DELLA MEA 00:59 Jan 15 1 comments

textRiflessioni sul Capodanno 01:12 Jan 04 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by LAMA

imageBook Review: Radical Unionism 1 comments

textWellington Rail Strike 0 comments

Recent Articles about Eastern Asia Culture
No related articles found

Movie Review: 'Shoplifters' (2018)

category eastern asia | culture | opinion / analysis author Thursday December 06, 2018 11:47author by LAMA - AWSM Report this post to the editors

This is a short review of the movie [English title] 'Shoplifters'. It is a film that examines aspects of the underbelly of contemporary Japanese society.
shoplifters.jpg

In Japan working hard and consuming are powerful ideals. Shoplifters (Shoplifting Family is the original title) is an award winning movie that attacks the foundations of such thinking in the framework of a subtle and moving family portrait.

The opening scene introduces us to Osamu Shibata (Lily Franky) and his fresh faced pre-teen son Shota (Jyo Kairi) as two of the titular thieves about to steal from a store. A weaker movie would apply conversation, voiceover or explanatory captions at this point. Here we have the highly capable Director Hirokazu Kore-eda who knows film is fundamentally a visual medium. We can see from the gestures and body language alone that this is something the two are habituated to. The other understated aspect of this is the choice of products they glom, indicating character motivation. They arent taking high priced fancy stuff, but food to survive. Though later we see theres also a degree of self-delusion and half-baked justification for some of their choices. The biggest being the kidnapping of a four year old girl Juri (Sasaki Miyu) they happen upon on the way home. We hear her parents having a major domestic dispute. This makes it evident the girl isnt wanted and since Osamu and his family arent asking for a ransom, it cant really be kidnapping, can it?!

How many of us would act that way? Not many, but Kore-eda pulls off a masterful technique of showing events entirely from the hermetically sealed perspective of the shoplifters themselves. Somehow we are pulled into understanding their view, since there are no other major characters throughout the movie. Yes its a bit manipulative but it works and isnt the same as excusing it, since he mitigates this by showing morally grey areas throughout. For example, Osamu is callously exploited as a day labourer on a building site. He is injured and of course receives no compensation. While recuperating he justifies the theft of expensive fishing rods by saying selling them will cover expenses for the month while he is recovering. You could argue that in the circumstances there is some justification for this. Though it comes at the price of involving their newest charge in the theft in a small but crucial moment, thus inducting a true innocent into their way of approaching the world. Later he and Shota are seen fishing with the rods. They havent been sold after all. This isnt really Feed a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish etc. It is more symbolic of the short term rationale a long-term thief uses to excuse his actions.

In addition to the pater familias and son, we are introduced to his tough wife Nobuyo (Ando Sakura). There is also the sly Grandmother (Kiki Kirin) who exploits the emotions of distant relatives to extort money to supplement her pension. It may not be right in some ways, but she is an old woman doing what she needs to in a system where welfare barely covers basics. Rounding off the group is sister Aki (Matsuoka Mayu) who performs behind a mirror at a sex show. She fumbles for a real connection with another human being but is cheated by circumstances, an example of the way the director emblematically holds a mirror up to society itself.

It is clear none of the characters are working in a way that mainstream society would condone. Nevertheless, Kore-eda shows through tightly focused interactions that these people have feelings and are making choices that may not always be noble, but are definitely human. They lie and steal but also show solidarity. They feel joy in simple things such as fireworks and going to the beach, they laugh, love (both emotionally and physically), eat and die. Most significantly of all, as the closely observed contact between the characters plays out, we are forced to address the hypocrisy of a society that talks about the importance of family yet allows the sort of physical abuse and neglect Juri receives. In contrast, the supposed misfits look after her and each other. Its a society that can sometimes provide materially as long as you play by the rules, go to school and sell yourself to the corporation, but has lost its heart.

Towards the end of the movie some of the oddities of the familial situation Osamu and associates have woven, are unravelled. Grace notes and allusions earlier in the story are teased out and amplified. Just when we think we understand the situation Kore-eda has shown us, he takes the story to another level. The details of this are best left for a viewing rather than being spoilt. It is enough to say that the denouemont is well worth it, with the acting of Ando being a particular strength.

Kore-eda has crafted a beautifully realised indictment of contemporary society as it operates in an advanced capitalist economy. The acting is superbly naturalistic, the camera work spare and all the more effective for that, the actions of the characters are muddled and grey as in real life and the movie doesnt look for easy answers. Best of all, it pays re-watching to be fully appreciated. Steal a view today.

Related Link: http://awsm.nz/2018/12/05/movie-review-shoplifters-2018/
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
#Nobastan3Causales: seguimos luchando por aborto libre en Chile

Front page

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]