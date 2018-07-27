October 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 96, October 2018 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/sj3wmw. The contents page is at https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/j3tzrw

Contents:

Pierre Monatte: no stripes, no rank by Louis Mercier Vega "His reportage, his pamphlets explain, appeal, invite and incite. Not some mania but dogged questing after what might be and sometimes was. With no illusions and no regrets."



Revolution and the State: Anarchism and the Spanish Civil War 1936-1939 by Danny Evans [Review] "Evans approaches history with questions to ask, rather than ready-made answers to bludgeon us with."



The missing memoirs of Tom Brown, Tyneside syndicalist. "If you know the current location of his memoirs, or you can tell us something that would help to track them down, wed be glad to hear from you."



Juan Busquets (former Maquis) on Ramón Vila Capdevila, his comrade

"I want them to bury me

Way up in the high mountains

Alongside the tall pine tree

That stands alone in the gully"



Anarchism, 1914-1918: Internationalism, anti-militarism and war [Book Review] by Barry Pateman "The anthology brings together many themes that we still struggle with today and opens many doors so that others can go through. Hopefully more work will be produced as a result of these essays."



Recently received (October 2018).