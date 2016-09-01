|
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Anti-fascism
|
MACG join PUSH!
indonesia / philippines / australia | anti-fascism | press release Monday October 15, 2018 20:31 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo
The Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group have joined PUSH! Organising and Educating to Build an Anti-Fascist United Front. As its name implies, PUSH! aims to build a united front of working class organisations against Fascism. Our forces are modest, composed of a handful of groups and individual activists who have left CARF, but we are clear about our basic direction. ... The MACG will pursue our vision for an anti-Fascist united front within PUSH! We know that many groups in the labour movement dont share our strategy, so they will have to be either won over or sidelined. And we know that the union bureaucracy is craven and conservative, but we place our faith in the rank and file workers who are Fascisms targets. The struggle against Fascism is inseparable from the struggle against the union bureaucracy but didnt we know that already?
|
Front page
