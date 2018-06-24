Eutopian Library reopens

Of course, our main concern remains the increase in the material potential of the project, with the contribution and collaboration of all those who wish to contribute to this endeavor.

Athens (Aigaleo):The Eutopian Library -

( EN, GR)



The operation of the Eutopian Library started with the initiative of Eutopia Publications (publications on libertarian municipalism) in 2007. Originally, it was housed in a space in the center of Karditsa until 2009.



Later, the operation of the Eutopian Library was suspended, without meaning that it did not continue to engage its members and friends with the collection and integration of relevant material to its potential.



From 2013 onwards, following a call from Eutopia to other people, he joined the Eutopian Workshop until the summer of 2017, when its operation was discontinued.



The Eutopian Library has hundreds of book titles, mainly in Greek, English and Italian, as well as a set of other material (brochures, notices, posters, etc.) that come from the printed event of libertarian / anarchist action and ecological or broader radical thinking, basically in Greece.



All of this material will continue to be accessible to the new location of the Eutopian Library, according to its regular schedule.



Of course, our main concern remains the increase in the material potential of the project, with the contribution and collaboration of all those who wish to contribute to this endeavor.



At this point, we would also like to thank all those who, over the course of a decade, have already contributed to expanding the potential of the Eutopian Library.



Responsible for the operation of the Eutopian Library is its management team.



The Eutopian Library will be open every Wednesday (open hours 5:30-8:30 p.m),



as well as by arrangement (via e-mail), any other day and time.



Aigaleo  Thivon 353 (2nd floor), near Aigaleo Metro Station



Via

eutopiclibrary.espivblogs.net