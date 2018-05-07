user preferences

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

Αναρχικό κίνημα

Η Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη επανέρχεται

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Thursday September 27, 2018 21:13author by Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη

Η δραστηριοποίηση της Ευτοπικής Βιβλιοθήκης για εμάς, δεν μένει ανάμεσα στους τοίχους της μικρής της κυψέλης. Γι΄αυτόν ακριβώς τον λόγο, είμαστε πάντα διατεθειμένοι ορισμένες από τις δράσεις της να συμβαίνουν και σε άλλα σημεία, με προτεραιότητα πάντα άλλους αυτοδιαχειριζόμενους χώρους
cropped5h1a2895.jpg

Ανοικτά για το μήνα Σεπτέμβρη κάθε Τετάρτη, 5:30 - 8:30μμ

Γρήγορα καθώς νυχτώνει το φθινόπωρο
γδύνεται με σύννεφα μπροστά στα μάτια
με τη βροχή μες στο κεφάλι με τη βελόνα στην καρδιά
βγάζει τις κάλτσες βγάζει τα λουλούδια πετάει το φωτοστέφανο
έξω τα φύλλα του καιρού βάφονται μες στο αίμα
(Μ. Σαχτούρης)

Επανερχόμαστε.

Ο Σεπτέμβρης είναι ο πρώτος μήνας μιας νέας περιόδου λειτουργίας και δραστηριο-ποίησης. Μιας περιόδου που επιθυμούμε και επιδιώκουμε η Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη να συμβάλει, όσο μπορεί περισσότερο, στο να αποτελέσει μία κυψέλη που γεμίζει μέλι. Μέλι φτιαγμένο από τόσα και τόσα άνθη, καλλιεργούμενων αλλά και  πολύ περισσότερο  άγριων φυτών που υπάρχουν σε μικρές ή μεγάλες αποστάσεις. Μέλι που να θρέψει σκέψεις, επιθυμίες, όνειρα, πλάνα.

Για το χρονικό διάστημα των επομένων μηνών, στην Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη έχουμε δρομολογήσει τα εξής:

* τη συνέχιση του εμπλουτισμού της με υλικό που προσφέρεται από συντρόφους, φίλους και αυτοοργανωμένες συλλογικότητες, η συμβολή των οποίων είναι όχι απλά πολύτιμη αλλά καθοριστική.

* την επίσπευση της διαδικασίας καταλογογράφησης του διαθέσιμου υλικού της με σκοπό την ευκολότερη πρόσβαση σε αυτό. Η διαδικασία αυτή είναι χρονοβόρα και διαρκής και η οποιαδήποτε πρακτική συμβολή σε αυτό είναι για εμάς μεγάλη υπόθεση!

* το άνοιγμά της κάθε Τετάρτη, αλλά και κατόπιν συνεννόησης.

* τη διεύρυνση της εκδοτικής της δραστηριότητας με την έκδοση νέων τετραδίων στις σειρές που έχουν ήδη ξεκινήσει (μαύρη, μωβ, μπλε) καθώς και σε νέες.

* τη διοργάνωση κύκλων συζητήσεων και ομιλιών γύρω από συγκεκριμένα ζητήματα, όπως «ο κόσμος του αγώνα στη Λατινική Αμερική», η «Μεσόγειος των κρατών ή Μεσόγειος των λαών;», καθώς και «αυτόνομα εκδοτικά εγχειρήματα του σήμερα και του χθες».

* παρουσιάσεις βιβλίων καθώς και άλλες εκδηλώσεις.

Η δραστηριοποίηση της Ευτοπικής Βιβλιοθήκης για εμάς, δεν μένει ανάμεσα στους τοίχους της μικρής της κυψέλης. Γι΄αυτόν ακριβώς τον λόγο, είμαστε πάντα διατεθειμένοι ορισμένες από τις δράσεις της να συμβαίνουν και σε άλλα σημεία, με προτεραιότητα πάντα άλλους αυτοδιαχειριζόμενους χώρους.

Πιστεύουμε πως η έννοια της βιβλιοθήκης αποτελεί σήμερα μία ιδιαίτερα πολύτιμη έννοια για τον κόσμο του αγώνα. Είναι ένας τρόπος και ένας τόπος όπου μπορούν να επανεξεταστούν ιδέες, αντιλήψεις και πρακτικές, που σήμερα δεν δείχνουν ότι έχουν χρήσιμη συμβολή σε όσα συμβαίνουν στο πεδίο του κοινωνικού ανταγωνισμού, αλλά παράλληλα -και αυτό είναι το σημαντικότερο- να διερευνηθούν νέες -ή και παλιές!- ιδέες και πρακτικές, που μπορούν να δώσουν μια νέα προπτική και ώθηση στον κόσμο του κοινωνικοαπελευθερωτικού αγώνα.

Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη, Σεπτέμβρης 2018
Θηβών 353, 2ος όροφος, Αιγάλεω

Related Link: http://eutopiclibrary.espivblogs.net
