Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα
Η Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη επανέρχεται
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Thursday September 27, 2018 21:13 by Ευτοπική Βιβλιοθήκη
Η δραστηριοποίηση της Ευτοπικής Βιβλιοθήκης για εμάς, δεν μένει ανάμεσα στους τοίχους της μικρής της κυψέλης. Γι΄αυτόν ακριβώς τον λόγο, είμαστε πάντα διατεθειμένοι ορισμένες από τις δράσεις της να συμβαίνουν και σε άλλα σημεία, με προτεραιότητα πάντα άλλους αυτοδιαχειριζόμενους χώρους
Ανοικτά για το μήνα Σεπτέμβρη κάθε Τετάρτη, 5:30 - 8:30μμ
