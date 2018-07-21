|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
La Venganza de Salem 06:50 May 31 0 comments
The Family-Party-State Nexus in Nicaragua 03:06 May 10 0 comments
Heyday for Nepali Communists 19:48 Jan 10 0 comments
Recuerdos en resistencia 20:57 Dec 02 0 comments
Democracia virtual 06:28 Nov 22 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by ZACF
Η ταξική πάλη &... 0 comments
Αλληλεγγύη σ ... 0 comments
Anarchists are Queer and Proud 0 commentsRecent Articles about Southern Africa The Left
Left unity, left cooperation or a working class front? Jul 21 18
South African Workerism in the 1980s: Learning from FOSATUs Radical... Dec 13 17
Lessons from the 1984-85 Vaal Uprising for Rebuilding a 'United Front'... Dec 13 17
A South African Revolutionary Passes: Jabisile Selby Semela, 1958-2018
southern africa | the left | press release Thursday August 30, 2018 08:14 by ZACF - ZACF zacf at riseup dot net
Selby Semela, a leading figure in the 1976 revolt against apartheid, political exile, and author (with Sam Thompson and Norman Abraham), of Reflections on the Black Consciousness Movement and the South African Revolution, passed away on Wednesday, 22 August, 2018, aged but 60 years.
A South African Revolutionary Passes:
by ZACF
|
Front page
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D
Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine
Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale
Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!