|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Stand down, Margaret! 17:14 Aug 10 0 comments
Turkish Elections, Looming Fascism and Left Politics 18:41 Jul 06 0 comments
The New Turkey: Permanent State of Emergency and the Dream of Absolute Power 22:57 Apr 24 0 comments
Franquismo o fascismo 17:26 Dec 20 0 comments
Communiqué on the Situation in Catalonia 16:01 Nov 01 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by John Riddell
Ask Afghans what would help them, 0 commentsRecent Articles about International Anti-fascism
A spectre is haunting us: its the past weighing like a nightmare on t... Jul 26 18
Ο φασισμός σε &... Mar 01 18
Fascism on the march Mar 01 18
How Did Socialists Respond to the Advent of Fascism?
international | anti-fascism | non-anarchist press Wednesday August 15, 2018 16:51 by John Riddell - The Bullet
The following talk was given on 21 July 2018 to a two-day seminar at York University entitled Historical perspectives on united fronts against fascism and the far right.
The framework for our panel this morning is Unity against the Right: A historical approach.
At the end of 1922, the Fascists consummated their one-sided civil war with a parliamentary deal, in which they were appointed to government by the king and mainstream capitalist parties. During the half-decade that followed, the Fascist regime hardened into a totalitarian dictatorship that lasted until 1943.
Two conclusions jump out from this depressing story:
During the years of Mussolinis rise, however, the policy of the Communist International on alliances evolved greatly in a direction that, if applied in Italy, might well have changed the outcome. Five stages in this process should be noted:
a. First, in 1920, far-right generals in Germany carried out a coup against the republican government. Social-democratic trade union leaders called a general strike that swept the country, while workers in many areas took up arms and gained effective control. The coup lasted only four days. This outcome proved the power of united workers resistance to the far right.
b. After the coup collapsed, workers refused to end their strike and demanded effective protection against the far-right conspirators. The social-democratic trade-union leaders then came up with a novel proposal: a workers government including all workers parties and based on the unions. Although that government did not come to be, the idea behind it gained support and the Communist movement took note.
c. The next year, the Communist International (Comintern) adopted the policy that had found expression in resistance to the German putsch, calling on workers parties to unite in struggle against the far right and for basic demands they had in common. This policy was known as the united front. It was not applied in Italy. Internationally, it met with resistance from Social Democratic leaderships. Why was this policy not applied by the Italian Communists? Their failure to conform indicates that descriptions of the Cominterns supposedly excessive centralism in that period are often exaggerated.
d. Another year passed, and the Comintern adopted the workers government approach broached during the great German general strike of 1920. Such a government would be sustained by the workers movement, not the state, and could serve as a transitional stage to revolution. A workers and peasants government of this general type was actually established by the October 1917 Russian revolution.
e. Finally, in 1923, the Comintern adopted a strategy for resisting fascism. It was elaborated and presented by Clara Zetkin, drawing on the experience above all of the German workers movement. Her plan consisted of four major propositions:
i. Workers self-defence against fascist violence: not through individual terror, but through the power of the revolutionary organized proletarian class struggle.
ii. United front action against fascism involving all working-class organizations and currents regardless of political differences. By endorsing the Arditi del Popolo, the Comintern indicated willingness to join in anti-fascist struggle with non-working-class forces. They rejected, however, the perspective of a bloc with capitalist parties for government.
iii. An ideological campaign to reach the best of the young people influenced by fascism who, in Zetkins words, are seeking an escape from deep anguish of the soul. We must show them a solution that does not lead backward but rather forward to communism.
iv. Demonstration of absolute determination to fight to take power out of the hands of the bourgeoisie in order to resolve capitalisms social crisis, including by cementing the alliances necessary to do so. Zetkin insisted that the perspective of a workers and peasants government is virtually a requirement for the struggle to defeat fascism.
Essence of Fascist Doctrine
Theres something missing here: an analysis of the racist and xenophobic essence of fascist doctrine. It was the reverse side of the fascists worship of an aggressive nationalism, which rested on plans for conquest of south Slavs, Greeks, Turks, Africans all viewed as inferior peoples. In German fascism, such racial stereotyping became more explicit, maturing into a project of genocide against Jews, Poles, Russians, Roma, and other peoples.
Despite this weakness, Zetkins report and resolution, adopted by the Comintern in June 1923, stand as the outstanding exposition of a Marxist response to fascism during its heyday in the 1920s and 1930s. It theorized the lesson of the Italian Arditi del Popolo experience while fusing it with a perspective for workers power. Alternatively, the Comintern position can be seen, as Leon Trotsky later insisted, as an application of the Bolsheviks united front policies in the run-up to the Russian October revolution of 1917.
Given the strategic force of this position, it may seem surprising it was applied during only two brief periods of Comintern history. Comintern anti-fascist policy proved to be unstable, going through no less than six reversals up to the Internationals dissolution in 1943. Two of these turnabouts were particularly significant:
In my opinion, the 1935 policy, known as popular frontism, brought the Comintern into broad alignment with Social Democracy as regards the strategic alternative to fascism. The goal of socialist revolution was set aside in favour of a project for defense of democratic capitalism and alliance with forces within the imperialist ruling class.
This occurred at the height of Stalins murderous repression of Bolshevik cadres, and this witch-hunt also infected the Comintern and its peoples front.
To conclude, the responses of socialists to the first 15 years of fascism fall into three categories: sectarian isolation, an alliance for progressive reform, or a united front to bring working people to power. Despite the immense transformation in social structure and global geopolitics, these divergent impulses continue to find expression today, as we feel our way toward an effective defense against fascist dangers today.
A Note on Sources
Some of the material in this text is also discussed in Fumble and late recovery: The Comintern response to Italian fascism.
Clara Zetkins contribution to developing the Marxist position on Fascism is documented in Clara Zetkin, Fighting Fascism: How to Struggle and How to Win, Mike Taber and John Riddell, ed., Chicago: Haymarket Books, 2017. For the introduction to this book, see Clara Zetkin and the struggle against fascism.
Sources for this text include:
Tom Behan, The Resistible Rise of Benito Mussolini, Bookmarks: London, 2003.
Jonathan Dunnage, The Italian Police and the Rise of Fascism: A Case Study of the Province of Bologna, 1897-1925, Westport Conn: Praeger, 1997.
Georgio Galli, Storia del socialism italiano, Milan: Baldini Castoldi Dalai, 2008.
Daniel Guérin, Fascism and Big Business, New York: Monad, 1973 (1939).
Rossi (Angelo Tasca), The Rise of Italian Fascism 1918-1922, New York: Howard Fertig, 1966 (1938).
Paolo Spriano, Storia del Partito comunista italiano, Turin: Einaudi, 1967.
|
Front page
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D
Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine
Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale
Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!