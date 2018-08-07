|
Netherlands / Germany / Austria
Recent articles by someone, but could be anyone
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Netherlands / Germany / Austria Imperialism / War
Netherlands / Germany / Austria - Anarchist Communist Event
Wednesday August 29 2018
11:00 PM
Call to Action: Disarming Rheinmetall war starts here
[Ελληνικά] [Deutsch] [Castellano] [Italiano] [Français]
netherlands / germany / austria | imperialism / war | anarchist communist event Sunday August 05, 2018 23:51 by someone, but could be anyone
Statement by a collective that is aiming to stop the weapon manufactur 'Rheinmetall'.
German weapons are involved in killing on a global scale. With respect to arms exports, Germany is ranked fourth worldwide and even second in the EU. In the past ten years Rheinmetall managed to become one of the largest players in the munitions industry without causing an outcry.
Embedded Video Description: War starts here - lets stop it
|
