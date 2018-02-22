|
Χωρίς αφεντικά
Διεθνή | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Sunday August 05, 2018 21:31 by Ricardo Flores Magon
Sin jefes
... Από τη στιγμή που θεωρούν οι ίδιοι πως είναι ίσοι μεταξύ τους, με το ίδιο δικαίωμα στη Μητέρα Γη, δεν χρειάζονται αφεντικό για να προστατεύσουν τους προνομιούχους ενάντια σε αυτούς χωρίς προνόμια, επειδή όλοι είναι προνομιούχοι.
Το να θες αφεντικά και ταυτόχρονα να επιθυμείς και την ελευθερία, είναι να επιθυμείς το ανέφικτο.
