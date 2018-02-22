user preferences

Χωρίς αφεντικά

category Διεθνή | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Sunday August 05, 2018 21:31author by Ricardo Flores Magon Report this post to the editors

Sin jefes

... Από τη στιγμή που θεωρούν οι ίδιοι πως είναι ίσοι μεταξύ τους, με το ίδιο δικαίωμα στη Μητέρα Γη, δεν χρειάζονται αφεντικό για να προστατεύσουν τους προνομιούχους ενάντια σε αυτούς χωρίς προνόμια, επειδή όλοι είναι προνομιούχοι.
ricardo_flores_magon.jpg

Το να θες αφεντικά και ταυτόχρονα να επιθυμείς και την ελευθερία, είναι να επιθυμείς το ανέφικτο.

Είναι απαραίτητο να επιλέξετε μία και καλή ανάμεσα σε δύο πράγματα: είτε την ελευθερία, συνολικά, να αρνείστε κάθε εξουσία, ή να υποδουλωθείτε διαιωνίζοντας την εξουσία του ανθρώπου πάνω σε άνθρωπο. Το αφεντικό ή η κυβέρνηση είναι απαραίτητα μόνο κάτω από ένα σύστημα οικονομικής ανισότητας. Αν έχω περισσότερα από τον Πέδρο, φυσικά φοβάμαι ότι ο Πέδρο θα με αρπάξει από το λαιμό και θα πάρει από μένα αυτό που χρειάζεται. Σε αυτή την περίπτωση, χρειάζομαι μια κυβέρνηση ή έναν επόπτη για να με προστατεύσει από τις πιθανές επιθέσεις του Πέδρο. αλλά αν ο Πέδρο και εγώ είμαστε οικονομικοί ίσοι, αν και οι δύο έχουμε την ίδια ευκαιρία να επωφεληθούμε από τα πλούτη της φύσης, όπως η γη, οι υδροβιότοποι, τα ορυχεία και οτιδήποτε άλλο, όπως ακριβώς και από τα πλούτη που παράγονται από το χέρι του ανθρώπου, μηχανήματα, σπίτια, σιδηρόδρομοι και χίλιες και μία κατασκευές, η λογική λέει ότι θα ήταν αδύνατο ο Πέδρο και εγώ να τραβήξουμε ο ένας τον άλλον από τα μαλλιά, για να αμφισβητήσουμε τα πράγματα που κερδίζουμε και οι δύο και στην περίπτωση αυτή δεν υπάρχει λόγος να έχουμε αφεντικά.

Το να μιλάμε για αφεντικά μεταξύ ίσων είναι μια αντίφαση, εκτός αν μιλάμε για ίσους σε υποτέλεια, αδέλφια σε αλυσίδες, όπως εμείς οι εργάτες είμαστε τώρα. Υπάρχουν πολλοί που λένε ότι είναι αδύνατο να ζήσουμε χωρίς αφεντικά ή κυβέρνηση. Όταν είναι οι αστοί που τα λένε αυτά, παραδέχομαι ότι έχουν δίκιο στη λογική τους, επειδή φοβούνται ότι οι φτωχοί θα τους πιάσουν από τον λαιμό και θα αρπάξουν τα πλούτη τους που έχουν συσσωρεύσει κάνοντας τον εργάτη να ιδρώνει. αλλά για ποιο λόγο οι φτωχοί χρειάζονται αφεντικά ή κυβέρνηση;

Στο Μεξικό, είχαμε και έχουμε εκατοντάδες αποδείξεις ότι η ανθρωπότητα δεν χρειάζεται αφεντικά ή κυβέρνηση εκτός από την περίπτωση της οικονομικής ανισότητας. Στα αγροτικά χωριά και τις κοινότητες, ο λαός δεν αισθάνθηκε απαραίτητο να έχει μια κυβέρνηση. Μέχρι πρόσφατα, η γη, τα δάση, το νερό και τα χωράφια ήταν κοινή ιδιοκτησία του λαού της περιοχής. Όταν η κυβέρνηση μιλάει σε αυτούς τους απλούς ανθρώπους, αρχίζουν να τρέμουν γιατί για αυτούς η κυβέρνηση είναι η ίδια με έναν εκτελεστή. Σημαίνει το ίδιο με την τυραννία. Ζουν ευτυχώς στην ελευθερία τους, χωρίς να γνωρίζουν, σε πολλές περιπτώσεις, το όνομα του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας, και γνωρίζουν μόνο την ύπαρξη κυβέρνησης, όταν οι στρατιωτικοί περνούν από την περιοχή αναζητώντας άνδρες για στρατολόγηση, ή όταν ο ομοσπονδιακός εφοριακός έρχεται να εισπράξει φόρους. Η κυβέρνηση ήταν, λοιπόν, σε ένα μεγάλο μέρος του μεξικανικού πληθυσμού, ο τύραννος που τράβηξε τους εργάτες από τα σπίτια τους για να τους μετατρέψει σε στρατιώτες, ή να τους εκμεταλλευτούν άσχημα απειλώντας πως θα κάνουν κατασχέσεις στο όνομα της φορολογικής αρχής.

Οι πληθυσμοί αυτοί θα αισθανθούν την ανάγκη να έχουν κυβέρνηση; Δεν τη χρειάστηκαν για τίποτα και θα μπορούσαν να ζήσουν με αυτόν τον τρόπο για εκατοντάδες χρόνια, μέχρι που αφαιρέθηκαν τα υπάρχοντά τους προς όφελος των γειτονικών γαιοκτημόνων. Αυτοί δεν τρώγανε ο ένας τον άλλον, όπως φοβόντουσαν όσοι γνωρίζουν μόνο το καπιταλιστικό σύστημα. Ένα σύστημα στο οποίο ο άνθρωπος πρέπει να ανταγωνιστεί όλους τους άλλους για να βάλει ένα κομμάτι ψωμί στο στόμα του. Οι ισχυροί δεν ασκούν τυραννία πάνω από τους αδύναμους, όπως συμβαίνει κάτω από έναν καπιταλιστικό πολιτισμό, στον οποίο ο πιο αδρανής, άπληστος και έξυπνος εξουσιάζει τον τίμιο και καλό. Όλα ήταν αδέλφια σε αυτές τις κοινότητες. Υπήρχε αλληλοβοήθεια και η αίσθηση της ισότητας όπως ήταν πραγματικά, δεν χρειάζονταν αρχές για να παρακολουθήσουν τα συμφέροντα εκείνων που είχαν, φοβούμενοι πιθανές επιθέσεις εκείνων που δεν είχαν.

Σε αυτές τις στιγμές, για ποιο λόγο οι ελεύθερες κοινότητες του Yaqui του Durango, του Νότου του Μεξικού και τόσες άλλες περιοχές στις οποίες ο λαός έχει πάρει την κατοχή της γης, χρειάζεται κυβέρνηση; Από τη στιγμή που θεωρούν οι ίδιοι πως είναι ίσοι μεταξύ τους, με το ίδιο δικαίωμα στη Μητέρα Γη, δεν χρειάζονται αφεντικό για να προστατεύσουν τους προνομιούχους ενάντια σε αυτούς χωρίς προνόμια, επειδή όλοι είναι προνομιούχοι.

Ας ανοίξουμε τα μάτια μας, προλεταριάτο: η κυβέρνηση πρέπει να υπάρχει μόνο όταν υπάρχει οικονομική ανισότητα. Υιοθετήστε ως ηθικό οδηγό, το Μανιφέστο της 23ης Σεπτεμβρίου 1911.

Πηγή: freepacifica

SIN JEFES
By Ricardo Flores Magon
Δημοσιεύτηκε στην Regeneración, Μάρτης 21, 1914
Μετάφραση: Vectrum

