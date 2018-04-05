|
Είμαστε εδώ για να μείνουμε!
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Sunday July 29, 2018 22:53 by ΕΣΕ Ρεθύμνου
H μονοκαλλιέργεια του τουρισμού και ο υποβιβασμός κάθε άλλης παραγωγικής δραστηριότητας ενέχουν πάντα τον κίνδυνο η πόλη να καταρρεύσει σε περίπτωση που σταματήσει να πουλά το τουριστικό. Και η φούσκα του τουρισμού φαίνεται να εξαρτάται σε σημαντικό βαθμό από την ύπαρξη αστάθειας και πολέμου στις γειτονικές χώρες, συνθήκη στην οποία συμβάλλει ενεργά το ελληνικό κράτος.
Περιστατικά σαν τα ακόλουθα γίνονται όλο και συχνότερα:
