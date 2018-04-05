user preferences

Είμαστε εδώ για να μείνουμε!

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Sunday July 29, 2018 22:53author by ΕΣΕ Ρεθύμνου

H μονοκαλλιέργεια του τουρισμού και ο υποβιβασμός κάθε άλλης παραγωγικής δραστηριότητας ενέχουν πάντα τον κίνδυνο η πόλη να καταρρεύσει σε περίπτωση που σταματήσει να πουλά το τουριστικό. Και η φούσκα του τουρισμού φαίνεται να εξαρτάται σε σημαντικό βαθμό από την ύπαρξη αστάθειας και πολέμου στις γειτονικές χώρες, συνθήκη στην οποία συμβάλλει ενεργά το ελληνικό κράτος.
cropped96194995296576995695795996541.jpg

Περιστατικά σαν τα ακόλουθα γίνονται όλο και συχνότερα:

 Η Μ.Κ., φοιτήτρια, αναγκάστηκε να εκκενώσει στο σπίτι της τον Απρίλη για να νοικιαστεί σε τουρίστες.

 Ο Κ.Χ., αναπληρωτής καθηγητής, δεν βρήκε σπίτι και παραιτήθηκε.

 Η Κ.Ο., εργαζόμενη στη σεζόν, παίρνει 580 ευρώ για 10 ώρες εργασίας χωρίς ρεπό.

 Ο Σ.Τ. κάνει πρακτική άσκηση στη σεζόν με 350 ευρώ για 10-12 ώρες εργασίας.

 Σε τρία άτομα, εποχικά εργαζόμενους στο πανεπιστήμιο, ζητήθηκε ενοίκιο 1.400 ευρώ για ένα τεσσάρι.

 O Μ.Χ., μετανάστης από Συρία, βάφει πολυτελή ξενοδοχεία με εξευτελιστικό μεροκάματο και ανασφάλιστος.

 Η Α.Π., αμείβεται με το βασικό μισθό ( 431,75 ευρώ ) και δίνει τον μισό στο νοίκι.

 Τετραμελής οικογένεια με δύο εργαζόμενους δεν μπορεί να βρει αξιοπρεπές σπίτι σε λογική τιμή.

Ποιο είναι το νήμα που ενώνει όλα τα παραπάνω περιστατικά; Ο τουρισμός στην Κρήτη, όπως και σε άλλες περιοχές, αποτελεί βαριά βιομηχανία, με κέρδη για τους λίγους και συνθήκες δουλείας για τους πολλούς. Παράλληλα δημιουργεί ένα περιβάλλον εχθρικό για τους κατοίκους. Το Ρέθυμνο από τον Απρίλη φτιασιδώνεται για να μετατραπεί σε τουριστικό πάρκο και να υποδεχτεί τους μόνους επιθυμητούς κατοίκους του: τους τουρίστες. Με πρόσχημα την ανάπτυξη, η τουριστική βιομηχανία διεκδικεί κάθε εκατοστό των παραλιών, των δημόσιων χώρων και της υπαίθρου, μολύνοντας και περιορίζοντας τη φύση και τους δημόσιους χώρους.

Η ενοικίαση σπιτιών για τουριστική εκμετάλλευση έχει εκτινάξει τα ενοίκια στα ύψη, δημιουργώντας παράλληλα έλλειψη σπιτιών για ενοικίαση. Το κυνήγι του κέρδους από τους ιδιοκτήτες σπιτιών καταλήγει σε περιστατικά κανιβαλισμού. Ταυτόχρονα, όσοι ενοικιάζουμε βρισκόμαστε υπό τη συνεχή απειλή πιθανής έξωσης για την περισσότερο επικερδή τουριστική εκμετάλλευση. Οι κάτοικοι αντιμετωπίζονται ως αναλώσιμοι, χρήσιμοι μόνο για να εξυπηρετήσουν τον τουρίστα σε άθλιες εργασιακές συνθήκες ενώ χρησιμοποιούνται ως ενοικιαστές και καταναλωτές τον υπόλοιπο χρόνο. Η ποιότητα των παροχών στους κατοίκους είναι μηδαμινή, και τα δημοτικά τέλη δυσανάλογα.

Τέλος, η μονοκαλλιέργεια του τουρισμού και ο υποβιβασμός κάθε άλλης παραγωγικής δραστηριότητας ενέχουν πάντα τον κίνδυνο η πόλη να καταρρεύσει σε περίπτωση που σταματήσει να πουλά το τουριστικό. Και η φούσκα του τουρισμού φαίνεται να εξαρτάται σε σημαντικό βαθμό από την ύπαρξη αστάθειας και πολέμου στις γειτονικές χώρες, συνθήκη στην οποία συμβάλλει ενεργά το ελληνικό κράτος.

Είμαστε εδώ για να μείνουμε! Θέλουμε αξιοπρεπείς συνθήκες εργασίας και κατοικίας και ελεύθερους δημόσιους χώρους στην πόλη που ζούμε.

ΕΣΕ (Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση) Ρεθύμνου

