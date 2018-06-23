July 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press Friday July 27, 2018 18:25 by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 95, July 2018 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/0gb6n3

The contents page is at https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/tx97nv

Contents:

Lenin is a-coming by Camillo Berneri "The working man needs to be told that Lenin will not be crossing the Alps like some 'great red bear' to liberate Italy"

Anarchism in the 1980s: an interview with another ex-member of Bristol Class War. "It made you feel confident and strong. It wasnt us who should be worried. It was them! Behold Your Future Executioners!"

Portrait of the artist as a wanted man: Philip Ruffs search for Peter the Painter by John Patten "Ruff has discovered the where and how of his last disappearance. The final words of the book reflect on ākliss fate, but also show what Ruff has learned himself: survival can demand as much bravery as the willingness to die for a noble cause."

The Anarchists in London 1935-1955 : a Personal Memoir by Albert Meltzer [Review]. "When the second edition of 'The Albert Memorial' was being put together, I recall one of Alberts comrades saying I miss the old rascal. Now we have a chance to enjoy some of his work again.

Anarchist History Roundup July 2018 The Rag-Pickers Puigcerdá Manifesto: Fight for History; Tyneside Anarchist Archive; Working Class History Podcast: John Barker Interview; Sparks of Hope; Anarchist history on screen