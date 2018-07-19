|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Elsewhere | Community struggles
No upcoming events.
The Iran Protests: A Third Path to Political Change? 06:36 Jan 19 0 comments
The Rage of the Poor in Iran 19:53 Jan 10 0 comments
Tampa's Dark Ages 15:48 Dec 20 0 comments
[Johannesburg] Housing and Land: We demand answers 05:09 Aug 16 1 comments
[South Africa] Kroonstad explodes Call for solidarity 05:16 Jun 29 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Zaher Baher
Manifestations de masse dans le sud et le centre de lIrak 0 comments
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq 0 comments
President Erdogan is as dangerous as President Trump 0 commentsRecent Articles about Elsewhere Community struggles
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq Jul 19 18
What sort of Uprising do we need in Iraqi Kurdistan? Mar 06 16
Update report : The mass protests in Baghdad and Southern Iraq continue
elsewhere | community struggles | news report Wednesday July 25, 2018 06:43 by Zaher Baher
This short report covers the current situation of Iraq
The mass protests in Baghdad and Southern Iraq continue
By Zaher Baher
|
Front page
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D
Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine
Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale
Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!