Alternatives to capitalism: the Rojava experiment
mashriq / arabia / iraq | the left | opinion / analysis Friday June 15, 2018 07:57 by Shawn Hattingh - ZACF
Part 1 of an Educational Series on Alternatives to Capitalism
In this education series we look at experiments, which have arisen through working class struggles, to create alternatives to capitalism. This will include looking at present and past alternatives to capitalism. In doing this, we are not saying these experiments should be carbon copied they have often taken place in very different times and contexts.
Rojava is an outcome of the struggle that has been waged by the Kurds for national liberation. Nonetheless, it has gone beyond even national liberation and has become an experiment to create a confederation of worker and community councils and communes to replace capitalism and the state.
