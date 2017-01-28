user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | The Left

No upcoming events.

Other Press

The Left

textThe Family-Party-State Nexus in Nicaragua 03:06 May 10 0 comments

textHeyday for Nepali Communists 19:48 Jan 10 0 comments

imageRecuerdos en resistencia 20:57 Dec 02 0 comments

textDemocracia virtual 06:28 Nov 22 0 comments

textEl referéndum de Cataluña de 2017 y la izquierda española o española izquierda 06:33 Sep 28 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Shawn Hattingh

imageOut with the old, in with the not so new 0 comments

imageThe political nature of the Fourth Industrial Revolution 0 comments

textLe vieux et le Coup dÉtat 0 comments

Recent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq The Left

La experiencia del Confederalismo Democrático: ¿opción para los pueblo... Jan 28 17 by Alejandro Azadî

Rojava - Revolution Between a Rock and a Hard Place May 13 15 by andrew

Rojava: Anarkosendikalist Bakış Açısına Cevap Nov 04 14 by Hüseyin Civan

Alternatives to capitalism: the Rojava experiment

category mashriq / arabia / iraq | the left | opinion / analysis author Friday June 15, 2018 07:57author by Shawn Hattingh - ZACF Report this post to the editors

Part 1 of an Educational Series on Alternatives to Capitalism

In this education series we look at experiments, which have arisen through working class struggles, to create alternatives to capitalism. This will include looking at present and past alternatives to capitalism. In doing this, we are not saying these experiments should be carbon copied  they have often taken place in very different times and contexts.

Rather we are trying to show that, through struggle and experimentation, new societies that overturn capitalism can be brought into being; even under very harsh conditions. This, we believe, provides hope to working class struggles: what we have today under the capitalist and state system can be ended and replaced by a better society. Experiments in alternatives show clearly how another world is possible.

In this article, the first article of the education series on alternatives to capitalism, we look at an experiment that is taking place today, known as the Rojava Revolution, to overturn capitalism and the state system in northern Syria (which is being subjected to an imperialist and civil war). In Rojava a social revolution, influenced by libertarian socialism, has been underway since 2012 and a new society has emerged in the process.
rojava_copy.png

Rojava is an outcome of the struggle that has been waged by the Kurds for national liberation. Nonetheless, it has gone beyond even national liberation and has become an experiment to create a confederation of worker and community councils and communes to replace capitalism and the state.

Initially up until the 1990s, the Kurdish national liberation struggle was mainly influenced by Stalinism. However, in the late 1990s the movement began reflecting and analysing the failed experiments in Russia, China and Cuba which saw the Communist Parties in those countries setting up state capitalism in the name of revolution. As part of the reflection and analyses, the Kurdish liberation movement  in which the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) plays a key role  came to view all states as hierarchical and patriarchal institutions that, far from brining freedom, always ensured the oppression of a majority by a minority that headed these states.

As part of this, by the early 2000s, the Kurdish liberation movement had come to be heavily influenced by some of the ideas  although not all  of the libertarian socialist Murray Bookchin. Bookchin himself started out his political life as a Stalinist but moved to anarchism before adopting a form of libertarian socialism based on communalism, social ecology, feminism and libertarian municipalism.

Under this, the goal of the Kurdish movement broadened to struggle for a revolution in the Middle East as a whole. As part of this desired revolution, and in line with its left libertarian and feminist orientation, the movement has explicitly stated that it does not aim to create a state; but rather a system of direct democracy that would be defined by people setting up assemblies, councils and communes that are confederated together. It has called this democratic confederalism. However, there are contradictions too; for example there is a glorification of the symbolic leader of the Kurdish struggle, Abdullah Ocalan, that runs counter the egalitarian goals of democratic confederalism.

Nonetheless, in Rojava in 2012  as the Syrian state withdrew from the area as the civil war erupted  elements of democratic confederalism (although not all) began to be implemented. As part of this communes, federated neighbourhood assemblies and a federated Rojava council have been established with the aim of ensuring that there is a direct democracy in Rojava without a state. Women play a central role in this and each community assembly, commune or council has to ensure gender equality amongst the mandated and recallable delegates that participate in these forums. This is one of the central pillars of the experiment in feminism.

In terms of the economy, it has been reported that the people in Rojava have also begun rolling back aspects of capitalism. Some sources estimate that 80% of the economy is now run through democratic workers co-operatives. Small private businesses still exist, but they are reportedly accountable to the communes  and are mandated by these to meet the needs of the people.

To defend the Revolution, Rojava has established a democratic militia called the Peoples Protection Units (YPG), in which unit leaders are elected and recallable. The establishment of democratic militia has been part of shunning the notions of a hierarchical standing army, which are associated with states. Thousands of people  including from other countries  have joined these militia and have been engaged in struggle against various grouping wishing to destroy the revolution, including the Islamic State (ISIS). Women play a central role in the militia  in fact there are women-only militias called the Womens Protection Units (YPJ). The YPJ are some of the best units of all and played a key role in the defeat of ISIS.

Rojava, however, does face threats. Internally a state may yet still arise, and the elevation and glorification of Ocalan is deeply concerning. Externally, the biggest threat to Rojava in the foreseeable future is Turkey. In January 2018, Turkey invaded parts of Rojava to stop the revolution spreading to its territory  which has a large Kurdish population. The invasion is ongoing. The US temporarily backed Rojava militia against ISIS. With the defeat of ISIS, however, it too could turn on Rojava. Despite the threats, Rojava shows a more just society can be created by working class struggles, even in the context of a harsh civil war.

Related Link: http://zabalaza.net
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Rojava: Mensaje urgente de un compañero anarquista en Afrin

Front page

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !

The Old Man and the Coup

Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !

URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!

¡Santiago Maldonado Vive!

Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)

La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia

Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General

¿Què està passant a Catalunya?

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]