Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

[Italiano]

category ireland / britain | repression / prisoners | news report author Sunday June 10, 2018 20:26author by WSM - WSMauthor email andrewnflood at gmail dot com Report this post to the editors

Dublin demo outside the Russian embassy on the 20th of June at 7pm

Tuesday, June 12 (Russia Day) We are asking for a day of action to highlight the torture and detention of Russian Antifascist Anarchists who are being detained with forced confessions for charges of terrorism.

The Actions: Please take photos of yourselves with messages of support and solidarity for the Anarchist prisoners. You can include signs with the names of those detained and tortured (names are below).

Workers Solidarity Movement Ireland will be holding a demo outside the Russian embassy on the 20th of June at 7pm with such posters and signs.

We hope you can join us in this day of action and solidarity.

Egor Zorin  Arrested October 17-18. He was the first arrestee, and the first to make a confession. Currently under house arrest.

Ilya Shakursky  Arrested October 19. Law enforcement planted two grenades and a pistol under the back seat of Shakurskys car. Tortured with electricity in the basement of the pre-trial detention center until he confessed. Currently in pre-trial detention.

Vasily Kuksov  Arrested October 19. Beaten by police and tortured in custody. Guns were planted in his car (the lock of which is broken). He still has not agreed to offer or validate any testimony to the police. Currently in pre-trial detention.

Andrey Chernov  Arrested at the beginning of November. Was tortured until admitting guilt. Currently in pre-trial detention.

Arman Sagynbayev  Arrested at the beginning of November in St. Petersburg. Sagynbayev is reportedly experiencing serious health problems and needs medical attention. Brutally tortured. Currently in pre-trial detention.

In the city of St. Petersburg
Viktor Filinkov  Kidnapped in an airport by the FSB on January 23 and tortured until he signed a confession. Currently in pre-trial detention.

Igor Shishkin  Kidnapped and tortured until he signed a confession. In pre-trial detention.

Ilya Kapustin  A witness. Tortured and questioned. He is free.

Starting in the autumn of last year FSB have been arresting antifascists and anarchists organising boycotts of the presidential elections and upcoming World Cup to be held in Russia. They invented an anarchist terrorist group call 'the Network' and used the all the creativity of the state to make this fiction appear true. The FSB have planted evidence, kidnapped people and systematically used beatings and torture with electric shocks to produce confessions. Our comrades are being held in unbearable conditions in over-crowded detention centres to break them mentally as well as physically. This cannot continue in silence. The world's attention will be on Russia with the FIFA World Cup beginning 14 June.
Let's raise our banners and not let our comrades be forgotten.

