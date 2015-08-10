|
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
[Italiano]
ireland / britain | repression / prisoners | news report Sunday June 10, 2018 20:26 by WSM - WSM andrewnflood at gmail dot com
Dublin demo outside the Russian embassy on the 20th of June at 7pm
Tuesday, June 12 (Russia Day) We are asking for a day of action to highlight the torture and detention of Russian Antifascist Anarchists who are being detained with forced confessions for charges of terrorism.
We hope you can join us in this day of action and solidarity.
