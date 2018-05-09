|
Venezuela / Colombia | Repression / prisoners
|
Colombian Peace: Assassination attempt on peasant & community leader
venezuela / colombia | repression / prisoners | news report Wednesday June 06, 2018 14:28 by José Antonio Gutiérrez D.
Translation by D.Breatnach https://rebelbreeze.wordpress.com
Friday, May 4, saw the swelling of the growing list of victims in the popular movement in times of peace[1]. In the outskirts of his home, in the El Triunfo neighborhood, in La Guadalosa, in the vicinity of Cartagena de Chairá, Jorge Vega Galvis received seven pistol shots from a group of hooded men, who left him there for dead. By a miracle, he survived to arrive at the local health centre, from which he was sent to hospital in Florencia, the area capital, because of the severity of his injuries. Today (May 8th), four days after this atrocious crime, he is still unconscious and battling for his life.
Jorge Vega Galvis in Monterrey, Cartagena de Chairá, September 2017 (Photograph by José Antonio Gutiérrez D.)
Jorge is originally from the administrative region of Cesar, from a small town near Poponte in Chiriguaná, where he was born into a humble peasant family, experiencing work from an early age and all kinds of deprivation. So that they would not be eaten alive by the mosquitoes and the midges in the bush, while he was working, he told me once that they had to smear their bodies with petrol and lemon juice, while they worked under the scorching sun. With social ideas instilled in him by his mother, he also knew the meaning of the word solidarity from an early age and while almost a child, he was already participating in the mobilizations for peasant rights.
José Antonio Gutiérrez D.
