Now it's Aotearoa's Turn For Abortion Referendum

aotearoa / pacific islands | gender | opinion / analysis Wednesday May 30, 2018 11:13 by AWSM - AWSM
This article argues that the recent abortion referendum in Ireland highlights the need for change in such laws in Aotearoa/New Zealand.
After years of facing criticism over their abortion laws, and years of women being forced to travel to another country to receive medical care, The Irish Government gave into pressure from the Irish people and allowed them a chance to express their opinion, and they overwhelmingly voted to repeal their existing laws and, in the words of Terry Bellamak, the president of Abortion Law Reform New Zealand, said yes to bodily autonomy, human dignity, and the human rights of women and pregnant people.
