Interview With NZ Anarchist
aotearoa / pacific islands | anarchist movement | interview Thursday April 12, 2018 09:20 by Alex Pirie - AWSM
The following is part 1 of a video interview conducted by social activist Alex Pirie with Barrie Sargeant, an anarchist in Aotearoa/New Zealand and member of Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM).
https://www.facebook.com/alex.pirie/videos/101563976534...group
