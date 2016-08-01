user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Aotearoa / Pacific Islands

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Aotearoa / Pacific Islands | Anarchist movement

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anarchist movement

imageEl Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments

image"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments

textSome thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 comments

textNew publications from the AF in October 2014 19:22 Oct 26 0 comments

textSomeday We'll Be Ready, and We'll Be Enough 11:27 Oct 24 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Alex Pirie

textInterview With NZ Anarchist Part 2 0 comments

Recent Articles about Aotearoa / Pacific Islands Anarchist movement

Solidarity #18 out now - news sheet of the Aotearoa Workers Solidarity... Aug 01 16 by Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement

Solidarity N°17 - October 2011 Oct 10 11 by Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement

Solidarity #16 - July 2011 Jul 03 11 by Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement

Interview With NZ Anarchist

category aotearoa / pacific islands | anarchist movement | interview author Thursday April 12, 2018 09:20author by Alex Pirie - AWSM Report this post to the editors

The following is part 1 of a video interview conducted by social activist Alex Pirie with Barrie Sargeant, an anarchist in Aotearoa/New Zealand and member of Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM).

https://www.facebook.com/alex.pirie/videos/101563976534...group

Related Link: http://www.awsm.nz/2018/04/11/an-interview-with-an-nz-a...rt-1/
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Rojava: Mensaje urgente de un compañero anarquista en Afrin

Front page

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !

The Old Man and the Coup

Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !

URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!

¡Santiago Maldonado Vive!

Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)

La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia

Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General

¿Què està passant a Catalunya?

Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !

En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !

El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]