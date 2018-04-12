|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
France / Belgium / Luxemburg | Repression / prisoners
No upcoming events.
New Mass Resistance as Spanish State Jails Catalan Ministers 18:02 Nov 10 0 comments
Woman arrested in France for T-shirt critical of Israel 15:31 Mar 12 0 comments
Fascismo, para-criminalización una mirada hacia Feliciano Valencia 02:22 Sep 20 0 comments
Colombia es el segundo país donde se asesinaron más activistas ambientales en 2014 17:43 Apr 21 0 comments
[South Africa] End the de facto State of Emergency in Themelihle 21:58 Mar 31 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by ZAD
Διαγαλαξιακ^... 0 comments
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser 0 comments
Appel pour une solidarité intergalactique et des actions partout pour ... 0 commentsRecent Articles about France / Belgium / Luxemburg Repression / prisoners
Διαγαλαξιακ^... Apr 12 18
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser Apr 12 18
Appel pour une solidarité intergalactique et des actions partout pour ... Apr 12 18
A call for intergalactic solidarity actions everywhere to end the destruction of the zad
france / belgium / luxemburg | repression / prisoners | news report Wednesday April 11, 2018 23:23 by ZAD - Notre-Dame-des-Landes
"Bulldozers, supported by 2500 riot police, armored vehicles, helicopters and drones, are rampaging through these forests, pastures and wetlands to crush the future we are building here on the to the zad (The zone à defendre). We are calling on you to take solidarity actions everywhere, it could be holding demos at your local french embassy or consulate, or taking actions against any suitable symbol (corporate or otherwise) of France !"
Read also : For immediate release - Evictions have begun; the ZAD calls for mobilizationWe are writing with the smell of tear gas rising from our fingers. The springtime symphony of birdsong is punctuated by the explosive echo of concussion grenades. Our eyes are watering, less from the gas than the sadness; because our friends homes, barns and organic farms are being destroyed. Bulldozers, supported by 2500 riot police, armored vehicles, helicopters and drones, are rampaging through these forests, pastures and wetlands to crush the future we are building here on the to the zad (The zone à defendre).
We are calling on you to take solidarity actions everywhere, it could be holding demos at your local french embassy or consulate, or taking actions against any suitable symbol (corporate or otherwise) of France ! And if you are not too far away, bring your disobedient bodies to join us on the zone. If the French government evicts the zad, it will be like evicting hope.
For fifty years, this unique chequerboard landscape was the site of a relentless struggle against yet another climate wrecking infrastructure
- a new airport for the nearby city of Nantes. Farmers and villagers, activists and naturalists, squatters and trade unionists wove an unbreakable ecology of struggle together and three months ago on the 17th of January, the French government announced that the airport project would be abandoned. But this incredible victory, won through a diversity of creative tactics from petitions to direct action, legal challenges to sabotage, had a dark shadow. In the same breath that declared the abandonment, came the announcement that the people occupying these 4000 acres of liberated territory, the 300 of us living and farming in 80 different collectives, would be evicted because we dared not just to be against the airport, but its WORLD as well.
Since that victorious day, the battle has transformed itself and is now no longer about a destructive infrastructure project, but about sharing the territory we inhabit. We stoped this place from being covered in concrete and so it is up to us to take care of its future. The movement therefore maintains that we should have the right to manage the land as a commons (see its declaration The Six Points for the Zad because there will never be an Airport). Today this is the struggle of the zad (zone to defend) of Notre Dame Des Landes.
The zad was launched in 2009 after a letter (distributed during the first french climate camp here) written by locals inviting people to occupy the zone and squat the abandoned farmhouses. Now the zone has become one of Europes largest laboratory of commoning. With its bakeries, pirate radio station, tractor repair workshop, brewery, anarchitectural cabins, banqueting hall, medicinal herb gardens, a rap studio, dairy, vegetable plots, weekly newspaper, flour mill, library and even a surrealist lighthouse. It has become a concrete experiment in taking back control of everyday life.
In 2012 the French states attempt to evict the zone to build the airport was fiercely resisted, despite numerous demolitions 40,000 people turned up to rebuild and the government withdrew. The police have not set foot on the zad since, that is, until Monday morning, when at 3am the gendarmes pierced into the zone.
On day one they destroyed some of the most beautiful cabins and barns, but yesterday we stopped the cops from getting to the Vraies Rouge, which happens to be where one of our negotiators with the government lives. Destroying the house of those that agreed to sit at the table with you was a strategic mistake. The fabulous zad press team used this as the media hook and today we are winning the battle of the story. If enough people get to the zone over the next days we could win the battle on the territory as well. We need rebel everything, from cooks to medics, fighters to witnesses. We doubt this rural revolt will be finished before the weekend, when we are also calling people to come and rebuild en mass.
Already solidarity demonstrations have taken place in over 100 cities across France, whilst the town halls of several towns were occupied. Zapatistas demonstrated in Chiapas Mexico, there were actions in Brussels, Spain, Lebanon, London, Poland, Palestine and New York and the underground carpark of the french embassy in Munich was sabotaged. They will never be able to evict our solidarity.
Post your reports on twitter @zad_nddl #zad #nddl and to our solidarity action email soutienzad@riseup.net for more info in english see www.zadforever.blog and watch this video to see what is being destroyed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqrtUkBmv8s
|
Front page
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D
Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine
Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale
Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!
Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)
La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia
Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General
¿Què està passant a Catalunya?
Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !
En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !
El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad