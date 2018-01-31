user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Διεθνή

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αναρχικό κίνημα

imageEl Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments

image"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments

textSome thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 comments

textNew publications from the AF in October 2014 19:22 Oct 26 0 comments

textSomeday We'll Be Ready, and We'll Be Enough 11:27 Oct 24 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Tomás Ibáñez
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Διεθνή Αναρχικό κίνημα

Για μια Θεωρί&#... Jan 31 18 by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira

anarchism OR marxism Jan 16 18 by Kevin Doyle

La militancia en la era de la obsolescencia programada Jan 04 18 by Omar López

Καλό ταξίδι Eduardo Colombo!

category Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Νέα author Thursday March 15, 2018 19:02author by Tomás Ibáñez Report this post to the editors

Ο βετεράνος αναρχικός στοχαστής και αγωνιστής Eduardo Colombo απεβίωσε στις 13 Μαρτίου 2018. O Tomás Ibáñez γράφει λίγα λόγια για εκείνον.
eduardo_colombo.jpg

Eduardo Colombo 1929-2018. Ένας μεγάλος αναρχικός αγωνιστής μας αφήνει.

Σήμερα, Τρίτη 13 Μαρτίου, η θλιβερή είδηση για το θάνατο του Eduardo Colombo μας χτυπά οδυνηρά. Με τον Eduardo δεν χάνεται μόνο ένας αγαπητός και αδελφικός σύντροφος, αλλά και ένας στοχαστής της πρώτης γραμμής και ένας αναρχικός μαχητής ακλόνητων πεποιθήσεων.

Ήταν τη δεκαετία του 1940, όταν ο νεαρός φοιτητής Eduardo Colombo συμμετέχει ενεργά στο αναρχικό κίνημα στην πατρίδα του την Αργεντινή λαμβάνοντας μέρος στους αναρχοσυνδικαλιστικούς αγώνες της FORA (Ομοσπονδία Εργαζομένων της Αργεντίνικης Περιφέρειας), όπου συνεργάζεται και αναλαμβάνει τη διαχείριση της γνωστής της εφημερίδας «La Protesta». Έκτοτε έχει παρέλθει μια εκτεταμένη περίοδος άνω των εβδομήντα ετών κατά τα οποία ο Eduardo Colombo δεν εγκατέλειψε ούτε για ένα λεπτό την πρότερη και φλογερή δέσμευσή του για την «ιδέα» και το πρόταγμα της ποθητής Κοινωνικής Επανάστασης, για την οποία αγωνίστηκε όλη του τη ζωή με ανεξάντλητη θέρμη.

Γιατρός και ψυχαναλυτής, ήταν επίσης καθηγητής κοινωνικής ψυχολογίας στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Μπουένος Άιρες μέχρι που το στρατιωτικό πραξικόπημα του 1966 τον εκδίωξε από τα εκπαιδευτικά του καθήκοντα και λίγα χρόνια αργότερα τον ανάγκασε να αναζητήσει άσυλο στο Παρίσι, όπου έφτασε με τη σύντροφό του Heloisa Castellanos το 1970. Εκεί, παρά τις δυσκολίες στην προσαρμογή επαγγελματικά και κοινωνικά, δεν δίστασε να ενασχοληθεί άμεσα με τις δραστηριότητες του αναρχικού κινήματος στη Γαλλία, και ταυτόχρονα να ενισχύσει τους δεσμούς του με την αντιφρανκική αντίσταση των ελευθεριακών εξορίστων.

Η θέλησή του να συνδέσει μόνιμα τη σκέψη και τη δράση οδήγησε στην εδραίωσή του ως ένας από τους σημαντικότερους θεωρητικούς του σύγχρονου αναρχισμού, ενώ συμμετείχε σε δεκάδες εκδηλώσεις σε διεθνές επίπεδο. Ας αναφέρουμε ως απλά παραδείγματα της ακούραστης διεθνούς του δράσης τη συμμετοχή του ως ομιλητής στις ελευθεριακές μέρες της Βαρκελώνης το 1977, τη συμβολή του στη διοργάνωση του σημαντικού διεθνούς αναρχικού συνεδρίου στη Βενετία το 1984, και τις παρεμβάσεις του στην αναρχική διεθνή του Saint Imier το 2012.

Τα πολυάριθμα βιβλία και άρθρα του συνέβαλαν στις συνεχείς προσκλήσεις του σε συνέδρια, κυρίως στην Ιταλία, την Ελλάδα, την Ισπανία, την Αργεντινή και αρκετές χώρες της Λατινικής Αμερικής. Ήταν επίσης ένας από τους ιδρυτές του αναρχικού περιοδικού στη γαλλική γλώσσα «Réfractions» το 1997 και ένας από τους κύριους διαχειριστές του για δύο δεκαετίες.

Θα υπάρξει χρόνος να περιγράψουμε λεπτομερώς και πιο προσεκτικά την αξέχαστη προσωπικότητά του και τις πολύτιμες θεωρητικές συνεισφορές του που υπερβαίνουν το αναρχικό πεδίο εφαρμογής και καλύπτουν επίσης τους τομείς της ψυχανάλυσης και της φιλοσοφίας, αλλά δεν μπορούμε να κλείσουμε αυτή τη σύντομη κι επέιγουσα επισκόπηση, χωρίς να τονίσουμε και πάλι ότι εκείνος που σήμερα μας άφησε ήταν ένας αναρχικός αγωνιστής απαράμιλλης δυναμικής και αξίας, εκτός από το ότι ήταν ένας όμορφος και πολυαγαπημένος άνθρωπος.

Tomás Ibáñez

Βαρκελώνη, 13 Μαρτίου 2018

---------------------------------
*Μετάφραση: Aziz Odilon

**Πηγή: http://rojoynegro.info/articulo/memoria/eduardo-colombo...-deja

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Rojava: Mensaje urgente de un compañero anarquista en Afrin

Front page

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante

Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek

Σχετικά με τον εμπρησμό

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !

The Old Man and the Coup

Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !

URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!

¡Santiago Maldonado Vive!

Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)

La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia

Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General

¿Què està passant a Catalunya?

Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !

En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !

El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad

Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living

SAFTU: The tragedy and (hopefully not) the farce

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]