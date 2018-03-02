|
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Migration / racism
Fortress Australia means racist torture
indonesia / philippines / australia | migration / racism | opinion / analysis Friday March 02, 2018 16:04 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo ngnm55 at gmail dot com
The Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group supports the struggles of refugees, who are simply demanding their legal rights to asylum. We call on the union movement in Australia, sections of which have quite reasonable refugee policies, to act on them and come to the refugees' defence. We look forward to a workers' revolution which will create a single federal world community with freedom of movement for everyone. And in the meantime, we support the work of the Close the Camps Action Collective: https://www.facebook.com/Close-the-Camps-Action-Collect...4102/.
Late last year, the Manus Island Detention Centre was closed. Nominally run by the Papua New Guinea Government, it was in reality operated by the Australian Government using remote control. Inconveniently, in April 2016 the PNG Supreme Court found that the centre violated the PNG Constitution by imprisoning almost 900 people who had not committed any crime. Instead of releasing the refugees imprisoned there, the governments conspired to keep them locked up while taking their time coming up with alternative arrangements.
