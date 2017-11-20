user preferences

1300 τίτλοι και συνεχίζουμε

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday February 26, 2018 09:58author by Μανιφέστοauthor email ngnm55 at gmail dot com Report this post to the editors

Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη

Η αναρχική πολιτική συγκρότηση και η καλλιέργεια αντικυριαρχικής και αντιπατριαρχικής συνείδησης, αποτελούν για μάς σημαντικές προϋποθέσεις για την ανάπτυξη ενός σύγχρονου και οργανωμένου ελευθεριακού κινήματος με επαναστατική προοπτική.
28168571_1385354578236457_5533587909101043784_n.jpg

Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη: 1300 τίτλοι και συνεχίζουμε

H Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη ξεπερνώντας ακόμα και τους πιο αισιόδοξους αρχικούς μας σχεδιασμούς, υπερβαίνει πλέον σε πλήθος τίτλων τον αριθμό 1300. Η Βιβλιοθήκη θα εμπλουτίζεται με συνεχή ροή αναρτήσεων με νέους τίτλους σε μορφή pdf. Οι νέες εισαγωγές τίτλων εμφανίζονται με την ημερομηνία εισαγωγής-κατηγοριοποίησής τους, ως θέματα-αναρτήσεις στην αρχική σελίδα (home). Τόσο μέσω του βασικού menu όσο κυρίως μέσω της επιλογής «κατηγορίες», μπορείτε να περιηγηθείτε σε καταχωρημένους τίτλους ανα θεματική, ανα κατηγορία, υποκατηγορία και συγγραφέα/είς.

Στην Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη αναδημοσιεύουμε βιβλία, κείμενα, αναλύσεις, μπροσούρες, βιογραφίες, περιοδικά και εφημερίδες, που είτε βρίσκονται ήδη σε ψηφιακή μορφή στο διαδίκτυο, είτε μας προσφέρονται για δημοσίευση σε ψηφιακή μορφή. Στην κατηγορία «ταινιοθήκη» συγκεντρώνονται links από video και ταινίες που αναφέρονται στην παγκόσμιο αναρχικό κίνημα αλλα και με ευρύτερο ελευθεριακό περιεχόμενο.

Για απευθείας αναζήτηση συγκεκριμένων τίτλων χρησιμοποιείστε την επιλογή/μηχανή «αναζήτηση», εισάγοντας τον ζητούμενο τίτλο ή ονόματα συγγραφέων. Στη περίπτωση χρήσης της μηχανής αναζήτησης, είναι απαραίτητη η ορθογραφικά σωστή πληκτρολόγηση των λέξεων ή των ονομάτων, είτε στα αγγλικά είτε στα ελληνικά. Για να ανοίξετε και να κατεβάσετε σε μορφή pdf την κάθε έκδοση, κάντε «κλίκ» πάνω στον αντίστοιχο σύνδεσμο (link) της σχετικής καταχώρησης. Σε αρκετές καταχωρήσεις περιλαμβάνονται περισσότεροι του ενός σύνδεσμοι, όπως πχ για τις αναρτημένες περιοδικές εκδόσεις και εφημερίδες.

Πηγές άντλησης του συγκεντρωμένου ψηφιακού υλικού, αποτελούν υφιστάμενες ψηφιακές βιβλιοθήκες, sites μεταφραστικών εγχειρημάτων, blogs συλλογικοτήτων, αλλα και μεμονωμένες διάσπαρτες αναρτήσεις στο διαδίκτυο.

Στόχοι αυτής μας της προσπάθειας είναι:

- Να συμβάλλουμε στην διατήρηση και ανάπτυξη της ιστορικής μνήμης που αφορά την διαχρονική συνέχεια του παγκόσμιου αναρχικού κινήματος και των επαναστατικών του εγχειρημάτων.

- Να στηρίξουμε τα πολιτικά υποκείμενα στις αναζητήσεις τους για εμπεριστατωμένες φιλοσοφικές και πολιτικές τεκμηριώσεις, προωθώντας τόσο την αναγκαιότητα θεωρητικής εμβάθυνσης και πολιτικής ανάλυσης, όσο και την ανάπτυξη κριτικής αξιολόγησης.

- Να αναδείξουμε μέσα στη πολύπλοκη κοινωνική και οικονομική συνθήκη της κρατικής και καπιταλιστικής βαρβαρότητας του 21ου αιώνα που ζούμε, την αξιακή και πολιτική επικαιρότητα των αναρχικών προταγμάτων, συμβάλλοντας με τις δυνάμεις που διαθέτουμε, στη προβολή σύγχρονων και τεκμηριωμένων διαλεκτικά αναλύσεων (ατομικών και συλλογικών).

Η αναρχική πολιτική συγκρότηση και η καλλιέργεια αντικυριαρχικής και αντιπατριαρχικής συνείδησης, αποτελούν για μάς σημαντικές προϋποθέσεις για την ανάπτυξη ενός σύγχρονου και οργανωμένου ελευθεριακού κινήματος με επαναστατική προοπτική.

ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΜΝΗΜΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΠΡΟΟΠΤΙΚΗ

https://manifesto-library.espivblogs.net

Για επικοινωνία μέσω email: manifesto-volos@espiv.net

Υ.Γ. Ευχαριστούμε ιδιαίτερα θερμά τον σύντροφο Δημήτρη Τρωαδίτη, για την πολύτιμη και συνεχή βοήθειά του, στον εμπλουτισμό της Ελευθεριακής Ψηφιακής Βιβλιοθήκης.

