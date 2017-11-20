|
1300 τίτλοι και συνεχίζουμε
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday February 26, 2018 09:58 by Μανιφέστο ngnm55 at gmail dot com
Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη
Η αναρχική πολιτική συγκρότηση και η καλλιέργεια αντικυριαρχικής και αντιπατριαρχικής συνείδησης, αποτελούν για μάς σημαντικές προϋποθέσεις για την ανάπτυξη ενός σύγχρονου και οργανωμένου ελευθεριακού κινήματος με επαναστατική προοπτική.
Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη: 1300 τίτλοι και συνεχίζουμε
