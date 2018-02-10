|
Vermont AFL-CIO Central Labor Council Stands With Rojava
international | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Saturday February 24, 2018 22:57 by Green Mountain Central Labor Council AFL-CIO - AFL-CIO
Organized Labor must stand in solidarity with working people in all parts of the world when they rise up to defend their rights and when they struggle to build a better, more democratic and more socialist world;
RESOLUTION IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE STRUGGLE IN ROJAVA
