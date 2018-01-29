Solidarity for Afrin and Rojava against the Turkey State

Dear Anarchist Comrades wherever you are,

We, anarchists stress that we are against war, against military attacks and militias. We are strongly against killing civilians and launching attacks against villages, towns and cities killing innocent people discriminating and destroying their places.



Dear Anarchist Comrades wherever you are,We, anarchists stress that we are against war, against military attacks and militias. We are strongly against killing civilians and launching attacks against villages, towns and cities killing innocent people discriminating and destroying their places.We believe neither any states nor any groups have the right to attack anybody else on the grounds of religion, nationality, land disputes and others. We believe whatever the justification is for attacking and launching wars are simply against freedom and humanity.Our attitude and position against the current war that the State of Turkey has launched on Afrin, the rest of Rojava and its citizens is not because we are Kurdish or Kurdish-speaking. We are against all wars as a matter of principle in all corners of the world.We stand up firm by our anarchism principles against whoever launches this kind of war. We have the same attitude and same position even if Kurds launch war to invade the freedom, cultures and society of any ethnics or groups. Our stand against the State of Turkey in launching the war against Rojava is from this position no more and no less. We are against war, against the State, against any kind of superiority, class division and against the capitalist system.In view of the above we reject any kind of war whether launched by the State of Turkey against Rojava or another State against some nation or group elsewhere in the world.We believe that we should be against war and denounce it, we should campaign in any way against glorifying war and war mango. It is our sole duty to encourage and persuade people to stand up against war. It is our duty to make people more aware that war only brings more profit and interest for the corporations especially the military fields. In the meantime it brings us more poverty, more misery, more displacement, losing our beloved ones, soaring prices, homelessness, unemployment, destroying our places & our climate as well as dividing us all.We also denounce all TV channels and the social media in the region that since the aggressive attacks have started, they have tried to deny the rights of people in Afrin and Rojava and do not recognise their legitimate defence. They are deceiving people and trying to mobilise them in support of the State of Turkey under different reasons and bringing them falls justification.www.facebook.com/sekoy.anarkistan