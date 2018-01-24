user preferences

States In War With Peoples Will Lose

category mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release author Wednesday January 24, 2018 09:23author by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF Report this post to the editors

Afrin belongs to the peoples of Afrin. Peoples living in Afrin were born in these lands and died in these lands. Living there is not related with any plans or programs. They are not in Afrin as part of a strategy. Afrin, for them is water, bread, food, play, story, friend, mate, lover, street, home, neighborhood. But for state, it is only a strategy. A strategy that does not care about Afrin or peoples of Afrin.
df0c1da5b22e4a8fbe74d256ebb68e2a.jpg

The attack on Afrin, It is a strategy of the Energy War that resulted in breakdown of Syria and that will break down many states in the region. States create the illusion that they are doing these wars "for their citizens". They make nationalist conservative propaganda to convince their citizens of this misconception. This is an inescapable need both inside and outside. While it is required for the elections inside, it is valid on the tables outside. Rulers who go through a completely commercial process such as the extraction, transport, and sale of energy resources use all their materials to increase their gains. In these discussions where the numbers of rifles, tanks, airplanes are important, the number of soldiers is the most important number. A soldier is no different than a material. This is why the nationalist conservative fallacy is created.

Who would join a war so that some gain more? Who would fight for gasoline which is always sold by states or companies everywhere, a drop of it costs more than bread? We, the ones who live with the fact that all prices go up when the price of a liter of gasoline goes up, we who always loose, why should we always fight for the ones who always win? Actually nobody would fight for them. They know this fact and this is why they need nationalism, conservatism.

Now they are are shouting from newspapers and televisions, the slogans of fallacy "national, national, national!", "National will, national unity". They can never say clearly; "We are pinching pennies," "Fight or fight, we will sell the gasoline and everything to you. We will make you produce it, we will make you consume it, and we will exploit you. " This is the plan, program, strategy, war of the states. We peoples - those who are compulsory citizens of the states - can change everything. Today, the people of Afrin live freely because they changed it. As in Kobanê, Cizére, Chipas. And this is the critical difference between the war of the people and the war of the states. In its war, state attacks and attacks without rules so that it's system gains more. Bombs with tanks and airplanes. Wounds, kills, murders and wants all life captivated. As for the war of the peoples, there is freedom.

For the last two days, each bomb dropped on Afrin, each bullet is a bullet to freedom. Turkish state which wants to increase its share on the table, has started the Afrin attack. It is a strategy created by nationalism and conservatism which is based on this fallacy. It's all election strategy. It is completely a commercial strategy. The war of the state is a strategy. But the war of the peoples is freedom. And no state can defeat peoples fighting for freedom.

PEOPLES OF AFRIN WILL WIN

Revolutionary Anarchist Action-DAF

Related Link: http://www.anarsistfaaliyet.org
