States In War With Peoples Will Lose
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Wednesday January 24, 2018 09:23 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF
Afrin belongs to the peoples of Afrin. Peoples living in Afrin were born in these lands and died in these lands. Living there is not related with any plans or programs. They are not in Afrin as part of a strategy. Afrin, for them is water, bread, food, play, story, friend, mate, lover, street, home, neighborhood. But for state, it is only a strategy. A strategy that does not care about Afrin or peoples of Afrin.
The attack on Afrin, It is a strategy of the Energy War that resulted in breakdown of Syria and that will break down many states in the region. States create the illusion that they are doing these wars "for their citizens". They make nationalist conservative propaganda to convince their citizens of this misconception. This is an inescapable need both inside and outside. While it is required for the elections inside, it is valid on the tables outside. Rulers who go through a completely commercial process such as the extraction, transport, and sale of energy resources use all their materials to increase their gains. In these discussions where the numbers of rifles, tanks, airplanes are important, the number of soldiers is the most important number. A soldier is no different than a material. This is why the nationalist conservative fallacy is created.
PEOPLES OF AFRIN WILL WIN
