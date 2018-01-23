user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Anti-fascism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anti-fascism

textFranquismo o fascismo 17:26 Dec 20 0 comments

textCommuniqué on the Situation in Catalonia 16:01 Nov 01 0 comments

textComunicado de Anticapitalistas ante la situación en Catalunya 15:59 Nov 01 0 comments

textEspaña contra Catalunya, ¿qué debemos hacer? 15:45 Sep 24 0 comments

textCatalonia Referendum: Resisting the Spanish Government Siege 15:43 Sep 24 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Libertatia

imageCommuniqué du squat Libertatia à propos de lincendie daujourdhui 0 comments

imageΣχετικά με το&#... 0 comments

imageΓια το Μακεδο&#... 0 comments

Recent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Anti-fascism

Communiqué du squat Libertatia à propos de lincendie daujourdhui Jan 23 18 by Libertatia

Σχετικά με το&#... Jan 23 18 by Libertatia

Ο αγώνας ενάν&#... Jan 06 18 by ΕΣΕ Ιωαννίνων, Σεμπρεβίβα, Κατάληψη Αντιβίωση, Rebel Kollek

Squat Libertatias statement regarding Sunday's arson

category greece / turkey / cyprus | anti-fascism | press release author Tuesday January 23, 2018 20:28author by Libertatia Report this post to the editors

These attacks doesnt mean that we will stop fighting against the State, capitalism and fascism. No attack can manage neither terrorizing us nor making us do curtsey for any fascist, but with conscience and determination, for a society of equality and freedom, we will continue to fight our ideal.
liber_1.jpg

Sunday, January 21th  around 1.30pm and just before the nationalist gathering for Macedonia, fascist teams who took part in it realized several attacks on occupied spaces.

First, they attacked the free social space "Σχολείο" and they were rejected with success by our comrades. Then, they approach our squat, provoking some damages on the facade and the fence. These damages were fixed immediately by the members of our collective, who then decided to join the antinationalist gathering in Kamara. About two hours later, a group of some 60/70 fascists attacked again our squat with molotov cocktails and distress flares, which provoked the fire. At this time, there were no-one left in the building as everyone were in the gathering in Kamara. While the attack was going on, there were so many cops in plain clothes and vans of the antiriot police (τα ΜΑΤ) who were staying next to the squat. They covered the attack without intervening.

The resistance of the neighborhood must be noticed, as some people went to their balconies and screamed at the fascists, who replied insulting them and throwing flares to them. When the fascists tried to head again towards Σχολείο, the police was already there holding the place, covering the fascists and locking the comrades inside the building.

Dont be fooled: these attacks and the setting on fire of the building couldnt have happened without the « support » of the gathering for Macedonia. They were going there and they were coming back from there. All the far-right and neo-nazi groups were calling for this gathering but no-one gave a fuck about it, offering them social legitimacy and public space so they could express and act freely. We know very well that all this couldnt have happened under other circumstances and thats why everyone should clarify its position regarding fascism. All these energies from such actual and real groups work as supplements for the repression from the State agains those who fight and resist for something better. Everyone should have a stand regarding the arson of a building with more than a century of history which has been abandoned for decades. The arson of a building that we, anarchists, libertarian communists and revolutionnaries, have decided to renove and maintain, first to cover housing needs of proletarians, migrants and people who are expelled by the State and Capitalism and also in order to create a radical political space where people can grow together and promote a new libertarian culture. It must be clear to everyone that we are here talking about a criminal act, which could have ended with tragic consequences, i.e deaths.

These attacks doesnt mean that we will stop fighting against the State, capitalism and fascism. No attack can manage neither terrorizing us nor making us do curtsey for any fascist, but with conscience and determination, for a society of equality and freedom, we will continue to fight our ideal.

THE FASCIST ATTACKS WONT STAY UNANSWERED

LETS RAISE DIKES AGAINST THE FASCIST THREAT

FOR ANARCHY AND LIBERTARIAN COMMUNISM

Libertatia, collective for libertarian communism

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
¿Què està passant a Catalunya?

Front page

Ciao, Donato!

[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera

[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"

[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D

Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine

Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale

Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !

The Old Man and the Coup

Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !

URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!

¡Santiago Maldonado Vive!

Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)

La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia

Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General

¿Què està passant a Catalunya?

Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !

En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !

El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad

Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living

SAFTU: The tragedy and (hopefully not) the farce

Anarchism, Ethics and Justice: The Michael Schmidt Case

Land, law and decades of devastating douchebaggery

Democracia direta já! Barrar as reformas nas ruas e construir o Poder Popular!

Reseña del libro de José Luis Carretero Miramar Eduardo Barriobero: Las Luchas de un Jabalí (Queimada Ediciones, 2017)

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2018 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]