Squat Libertatias statement regarding Sunday's arson
greece / turkey / cyprus | anti-fascism | press release Tuesday January 23, 2018 20:28 by Libertatia
These attacks doesnt mean that we will stop fighting against the State, capitalism and fascism. No attack can manage neither terrorizing us nor making us do curtsey for any fascist, but with conscience and determination, for a society of equality and freedom, we will continue to fight our ideal.
Sunday, January 21th around 1.30pm and just before the nationalist gathering for Macedonia, fascist teams who took part in it realized several attacks on occupied spaces.
