|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Ιταλία / Ελβετία | Αναρχικό κίνημα
No upcoming events.
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments
Some thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 comments
New publications from the AF in October 2014 19:22 Oct 26 0 comments
Someday We'll Be Ready, and We'll Be Enough 11:27 Oct 24 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by anarkismo.net
An interview with new British organization, Collective Action 2 comments
ئامانجهکا... 0 comments
İsrail-Filistin: Bilin mahkeme kararını ve birleş... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Ιταλία / Ελβετία Αναρχικό κίνημα
A propos du départ prématuré de notre compagnon et ami Donato Romito Jan 17 18
Sobre la prematura partida de nuestro compañero y amigo Donato Romito Jan 17 18
On the untimely departure of our comrade and friend Donato Romito Jan 17 18
Donato Romito (1954-2018)
Ιταλία / Ελβετία | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Wednesday January 17, 2018 16:29 by anarkismo.net - Anarkismo
Όλες οι οργανώσεις και τα άτομα γύρω από το Anarkismo.net θέλουμε να εκφράσουμε τη συμπάθεια και τα συλλυπητήριά μας στην συντρόφισσά του, στη FdCA-AL και τις UNICOBAS, καθώς και σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να τον υπολογίζουν ανάμεσα στους συντρόφους και φίλους τους. [Français] [English] [Castellano]
Με βαθύτατη λύπη, μάθαμε για το θάνατο του συντρόφου μας Donato Romito στις 13 Ιανουαρίου 2018. Ήταν εκπαιδευτικός, συνδικαλιστής ακτιβιστής στις UNICOBAS, καθώς και μαχητής αναρχικός και ιδρυτικό μέλος της Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici -Alternativa Libertaria από το 1985.
|
Front page
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D
Reconnaissance par Trump de Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël : de l'huile sur le feu qui brûle la Palestine
Noi comunisti anarchici/libertari nella lotta di classe, nell'Europa del capitale
Luttons contre le harcèlement et toutes les violences patriarcales !
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!
Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)
La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia
Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General
¿Què està passant a Catalunya?
Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !
En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !
El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad
Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living
SAFTU: The tragedy and (hopefully not) the farce
Anarchism, Ethics and Justice: The Michael Schmidt Case
Land, law and decades of devastating douchebaggery
Democracia direta já! Barrar as reformas nas ruas e construir o Poder Popular!
Reseña del libro de José Luis Carretero Miramar Eduardo Barriobero: Las Luchas de un Jabalí (Queimada Ediciones, 2017)