Donato Romito (1954-2018)

category Ιταλία / Ελβετία | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Wednesday January 17, 2018 16:29author by anarkismo.net - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Όλες οι οργανώσεις και τα άτομα γύρω από το Anarkismo.net θέλουμε να εκφράσουμε τη συμπάθεια και τα συλλυπητήριά μας στην συντρόφισσά του, στη FdCA-AL και τις UNICOBAS, καθώς και σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να τον υπολογίζουν ανάμεσα στους συντρόφους και φίλους τους. [Français] [English] [Castellano]
460_0___30_0_0_0_0_0_donato_romito.jpg

Με βαθύτατη λύπη, μάθαμε για το θάνατο του συντρόφου μας Donato Romito στις 13 Ιανουαρίου 2018. Ήταν εκπαιδευτικός, συνδικαλιστής ακτιβιστής στις UNICOBAS, καθώς και μαχητής αναρχικός και ιδρυτικό μέλος της Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici -Alternativa Libertaria από το 1985.

Στη δεκαετία του 1970 με αρχές της δεκαετίας του '80 υπήρξε μέλος της Organizzazione Rivoluzionaria Anarchica (Οργάνωση Επαναστατών Αναρχικών). Ήταν επίσης ηγετικό μέλος του Centro di Documentazione "Franco Salomone" και ένας από τους ιδρυτές του Anarkismo.net. Εδώ και αρκετό καιρό αγωνιζόταν για θέματα υγείας. Το κενό και η καταστροφή που άφησε η πρόωρη αναχώρησή του είναι δύσκολο να περιγραφούν με λόγια.

Όλες οι οργανώσεις και τα άτομα γύρω από το Anarkismo.net θέλουμε να εκφράσουμε τη συμπάθεια και τα συλλυπητήριά μας στην συντρόφισσά του, στη FdCA-AL και τις UNICOBAS, καθώς και σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να τον υπολογίζουν ανάμεσα στους συντρόφους και φίλους τους.

Ήταν ένας στοχαστικός αναρχικός που επέδειξε ένα πολύ υψηλό επίπεδο αγωνιστικότητας και δέσμευσης σε όλους μας. Ο καλύτερος φόρος τιμής προς αυτόν είναι να συνεχίσουμε το έργο που ξεκίνησε σε αυτό το site και μέσα στο αναρχικό κίνημα. Όπως είπε ο Bertolt Brecht: αλλά υπάρχουν εκείνοι που αγωνίζονται όλη τους τη ζωή: Αυτοί είναι οι απαραίτητοι. Ο Donato ήταν πράγματι απαραίτητος.

Σίγουρα θα σας λείψεις σύντροφε.
 
Καμία ανάπαυση μέχρι τη νίκη, αγαπητέ σύντροφε.
 
anarkismo.net

Παρακάτω παρατίθενται σύνδεσμοι με διάφορα κείμενα του Donato Romito.
http://anarkismo.net/article/29922
http://anarkismo.net/article/25958
http://anarkismo.net/article/25629
http://anarkismo.net/article/24856
http://anarkismo.net/article/26147
http://anarkismo.net/article/29577
http://anarkismo.net/article/28513
http://anarkismo.net/article/28471
http://anarkismo.net/article/28271
http://anarkismo.net/article/27966
http://anarkismo.net/article/27871
http://anarkismo.net/article/27800
http://anarkismo.net/article/27628
http://anarkismo.net/article/27320
http://anarkismo.net/article/26921
http://anarkismo.net/article/23563
http://anarkismo.net/article/23481
http://anarkismo.net/article/23298
http://anarkismo.net/article/22143
http://anarkismo.net/article/20832
http://anarkismo.net/article/20504
http://anarkismo.net/article/20220
http://anarkismo.net/article/20165
http://anarkismo.net/article/20156
http://anarkismo.net/article/10390
http://anarkismo.net/article/5985
http://anarkismo.net/article/5552
http://anarkismo.net/article/2463
http://anarkismo.net/article/2415
http://anarkismo.net/article/2294

