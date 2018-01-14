|
On the untimely departure of our comrade and friend Donato Romito
italy / switzerland | anarchist movement | press release Wednesday January 17, 2018 00:06 by Anarkismo
It is with the deepest of regrets that we have learnt about our comrade Donato Romitos passing away on January 13th, 2018. He was a thoughtful anarchist who set a very high standard of militancy and commitment to all of us.
Donato Romito (1954-2018), painting a banner during the St. Imier, Switzerland, anarchist conference, August 2012
It is with the deepest of regrets that we have learnt about our comrade Donato Romitos passing away on January 13th, 2018. He was a teacher, a union activist in UNICOBAS, as well as a militant anarchist and founding member of the Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici Alternativa Libertaria since 1985. In the early 1980s and the 1970s he had been a militant of the Organizzazione Rivoluzionaria Anarchica. He also was a leading member of the Centro di Documentazione Franco Salomone and one of the founders of Anarkismo.net. Notwithstanding he had been struggling with health issues for some time, the devastation left by his untimely departure is hard to describe in words. All the organisations and individuals around the Anarkismo.net project want to extend our sympathies and condolences to his partner and family, the FdCA-AL and UNICOBAS, and to anyone who was lucky enough to count him among their comrades and friends.
He was a thoughtful anarchist who set a very high standard of militancy and commitment to all of us. Our best tribute to him is to continue the work he started in this site and within the anarchist movement. As Bertolt Brecht said But there are those who struggle all their lives: These are the indispensable ones. Donato was indispensable, indeed. We will sorely miss you.
No rest until victory, dear comrade.
Anarkismo.net
