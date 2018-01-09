|
SUTCRA communiqué on murder of Marcelo Silvera
argentina / uruguay / paraguay | repression / prisoners | press release Monday January 15, 2018 07:08 by SUTCRA
The Union of Freight Transport and Related Branches (SUTCRA) laments to communicate the condemnable and fateful murder of a comrade and leader of SUTCRA, Marcelo Silvera, during a General Strike decreed by our union on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. [Castellano]
This murder has numerous different characteristics and has aggravating circumstances to an act of common violence, taking into consideration that while the comrade Marcelo Silvera was traveling with his wife to take their young son to a fellow comrade due to health problems, he came across a worker from the Rivera firm, Viena Transport, a driver who was using the firms truck, not in compliance with the unions measure. Recognizing our comrade due to his well-known militancy, the driver carries out a harsh maneuver that obliges Silvera to brake his vehicle in such a way that his life and those of his wife and son become threatened. In these circumstances, a discussion arises regarding the route that ends at the doors of the Viana Transport firm, when Comrade Marcelo alights from his car and directs himself to tell this worker off for his attitude. Cowardly, this worker from above the truck and without ever coming down from it shoots our comrade Silvera in the chest, leaving him bleeding out on the floor of the firms entrance, being embraced by his wife and his 6-year old son.
