Communiqué About The Report Titled "RAM": The State Is The Terrorist
Saturday January 06, 2018 04:14 by Acción Socialista Libertaria
On 27/12, a 180-page report entitled RAM, prepared by the Ministry of Security of the Nation in conjunction with the provincial governments of Río Negro, Neuquén and Chubut, was officially released, in which it once again criminalizes, demonizes and persecutes the Mapuche who organize and resist; social militants, the Left and anarchism. [Castellano] [Italiano]
COMMUNIQUÉ ABOUT THE REPORT TITLED "RAM":
THE STATE IS THE TERRORIST
Through deliberately unfounded characterizations and based on elements of judicial investigations as yet ongoing -- but nevertheless presented as evidence of the "violence and danger" of the RAM group (Ancestral Mapuche Resistance) -- the vindictive fascist Minister Bullrich declares that the so-called RAM is "a movement that promotes the insurrectional struggle and that does not recognize the Argentine State nor the provincial legislatures". This report also links several groups as if they had some kind of relationship and as if, a priori, they had committed a crime when their only actions were solidarity in the face of the brutal repression of the Mapuche communities that has already left a balance of two dead: Santiago Maldonado and Rafael Nahuel.
In the aforementioned Report, 96 legal cases from 2010 onwards are linked, all still ongoing or even closed for lack of merit, in addition to various popular mobilizations and public activities, as if they were developed within the action framework of a group called RAM, confusingly mixing anarchist political organizations and alternative means of communication. These kinds of judicial frame-ups have also been used by the State in Brazil, Spain and Chile against libertarian sectors and other fighters.
The State, again, tries to demonize and divide diverse popular movements, with the objective of creating an internal enemy, a scapegoat that justifies the steep increase in repression of social protest against the constant anti-popular measures that it carries out. It tries to establish that to criticize and organize against the unjust murders which it has committed is, in itself, a criminal act. It makes it seem that solidarity with the Kurdish movement, which faces the worst of ISIS, implies terrorism. It seeks to create a 'common sense' where those who fight for their work or for education, or in solidarity for the rights of all, are criminals.
At the same time, it is trying to sullyl the image of the Mapuche people; the report accuses them of being "ethno-nationalists" for fighting against the historical colonialism that the Argentine and Chilean States unleashed on the indigenous peoples in campaigns of extermination and in the expropriation of territory which they hand over regardless to powerful businessmen and to big international capitalists, seeking to sow confusion and to contribute to reinforce the still-existing racism.
We totally reject the unfounded and malicious accusations of the Ministry of Security and the provincial governments of Chubut, Río Negro and Neuquén and we sympathize with the organizations and people from different sectors of the town that are mentioned. This report and its political intention is a re-play of the Cambiemos coalition Government trick in the face of the enormous mobilizations demanding the reappearance alive of Santiago Maldonado, by the request for justice for the murder of Rafael Nahuel and for the legitimate self-defense carried out this hot December and on the streets by the most vulnerable working people: pensioners and women who receive the Universal Allowance for Children, costing the loss of vision of an eye for at least four people's activists. Where is the confrontation? It is the response that they bring to us because they do not know how to face the dignified organization and repudiation by the peoples who, little by little, begin to say Enough! and to put a brake on their structural adjustment plan. And the fact is that the repressive plan goes hand in hand with the Reformas package and the cheapening of the workforce that they want to bring about in the Latin American region.
The Ministry of Security decided to form a commission and a joint operational command, composed of the federal and provincial forces of Chubut, Rio Negro and Neuquen and they also promises to use the judicial system to decide the sentence before there is even an investigation (as is done in fact in this "Report"), or to make doubly unconstitutional judgments as in the case of Facundo Jones Huala, but endorsed by media. The nature of this Report is shown by the fact that it represents as proof of violence used by RAM, the court case on August 1st for the freedom of Facundo, a photo where Santiago Maldonado is clearly seen, who was later killed by the brutal repression of 130 police against 10 comrades. Also appearing as proof were work tools such as saws, screwdrivers, stones, a gross joke.
THOSE WHOM THE REPORT SEEKS TO CRIMINALIZE
The list of people and organizations directly or indirectly linked by the report with RAM is long and tedious, outrageous because every day we lend our strength to build a world where patriarchal, racist, capitalist, and injustice against activists does not reign, from the original communities and also from those of unemployed workers (piqueteros), trade union, feminist, human rights and social organizations. To all the fighters for the people we offer our solidarity against the demonization by the Cambiemos coalition Government of and we call on social organizations to repudiate and stop this miserable scenario that they are preparing.
For information here is the link to the content of the Ministry of Security's Report:
https://www.scribd.com/document/367977358/RAM-Informe-conjunto-realizado-entre-el-Ministerio-de-Seguridad-de-la-Nacion-y-los-Gobiernos-de-las-Provincias-de-Rio-Negro-Neuquen-y-Chubut#fullscreen&from_embed
...
-Persons that appear as outstanding members of the RAM: Moira Millán (Original Women for Good Living - Pillan Mahuiza Community); Facundo Jones Huala (Pu Lof in Resistance Cushamen)
-Organizations / means of communication that are mentioned as linked to RAM:
Federation Libertarian Argentina; Colectivo Anarquista Regional La Plata; Socialist Libertarian Action; IRPGF (International Revolutionary Popular Guerrilla Force) -Syria-; Kurdistan Latin America (News Portal)
-Organizations / media that appear linked to the RAM for demonstrating solidarity with the Kurdish people who fight for their self-determination:
FM 99.5 Program Zumba La Turba, (RNMA); Sudestada Editorial; El Churqui, cultural center, Moreno; Socialist Convergence; Anarchist Federation of Rosario
-Organizations that are claimed to be directly linked for allegedly financing RAM:
ATE Neuquen; IPES (Institute for the Promotion of Social Rights)
-Organization that is claimed to be directly linked to RAM, for alleged military training:
FARC-Colombia-
And a shameful list of at least 20 people, some simply by police identification, others by arrests in demonstrations or arbitrarily, are presented by the Ministry of Security as members acting for RAM.
To Patricia Bullrich (Minister of Security), the Government of Mauricio Macri and the provincial governments of Mariano Arcioni (Chubut), Omar Gutierrez (Neuquén) and Alberto Weretilneck (Río Negro), we hold you responsible for intimidation, threats, and any danger that you unleash by on us through your repressive forces.
Enough of frame-ups!
Freedom for Facundo Jones Huala!
Justice for Santiago Maldonado and Rafael Nahuel!
Long live those who fight!
SIGNATORIES
Acción Socialista Libertaria
Antena Negra
Confederación Sindical Solidaridad Obrera (Spain)
CORREPI (Coordinadora contra la represión policial e institucional)
Corriente Popular Juana Azurduy
Corriente Surcos
ESPACIO POLÍTICO CULTURAL EL CHURQUI *Agrupación Víctor Choque (ATE)/ Agrupación Docente La Bordó (SUTEBA)/ Frente Social y Político La Brecha/ Poder Popular- Corriente de Izquierda
Federación Anarquista de Rosario
Feministas Libertarias de Insurgente de Olavarría
Frente Social y Político La Brecha:
(Colectivo desde el Pie (en La Brecha)
Corriente Social y Política Marabunta
Frente de Organizaciones en Lucha (FOL)
Hagamos lo Imposible (Let Us Do the Impossible)
Frente Popular Darío Santillán (FPDS)
Frente Popular Darío Santillán Corriente Nacional (FPDS-CN)
Izquierda Latinoamericana Socialista
José Luis Carretero (lecturer, Spain)
La Cultura del Barrio
Moira Ivana Millan (Comunidad Pillan Mahuiza)
MTD Aníbal Verón
Mujeres Originarias por el Buen Vivir (Native Women for Good Living)
MULCS (Movimiento por la unidad latinoamericana y el cambio social) (Movement for Latin-American unity and social change)
OAC (Anarchist Organisation of Córdoba)
Organización Política La Caldera
Organización Político Social SUBVERSIÓN
Paloma Negra-Publicación anarquista y feminista
Poder Popular- Corriente de Izquierda (Popular Power Left Current)
Venceremos- Partido de trabajadorxs (We Shall Win workers' party)
ENDORSEMENTS
Agrupación Che Docente (Pte. Perón- San Vicente)
Agrupación de Estatales Luisa Lallana en ATE
Agrupación Docente desde la Clase en SUTEBA San Isidro
Agrupación Docente Fuentealba- Lomás de Zamora
Agrupación Docente La Naranja- Esteban Echeverría
Agrupación Docente La Verde de Brown
Agrupación Docentes Colectivo Unite- Lista Granate
Agrupación estudiantil El Agite en la Universidad de Moreno
Agrupación Granate- SUTEBA Bahía Blanca
Agrupación Resistencia Colectiva- San Martín/Tres de Febrero
APDH Rosario
Asamblea Ácrata
Asamblea Centenario Libre de Fracking
Asamblea La Voz de la Mujer y la Diversidad
Asamblea Socioambiental Catriel
Asambleas del Pueblo
Asociación Civil Moreno por la Memoria
Asociación de ex detenidos desaparecidos (AEDD)
ASPueL- Asamblea en Solidaridad con los Pueblos en Lucha (Neuquén)
ATE CONICET
ATE desde abajo
ATE Seccional Rosario
ATE UNCo
Bachillerato Popular Carlos Fuentealba
Bachillerato Popular El Cañón
Bachillerato Popular Independencia
Biblioteca Popular José Ingenieros
Campaña en defensa de la Salud, la educación y las obras públicas y en contra de la precarización- Lomas de Zamora
Campaña Nacional contra la violencia hacia las mujeres
CADH-Comisión Antirrepresiva y por los DDHH
CCRS (Corriente Clasista René Salamanca)
Centro Cultural Ambiental y Deportivo Galpón 3 de Gonzalez Catán
Centro Cultural Casa Del Pueblo
Centro Cultural El Hormiguero, Moreno
Centro Cultural La Chispa
Centro Cultural Las Catonas, Moreno
Centro por los DDHH hermanos Zaragoza
Ceip Histórica (CEIPH)
Cienfuegos OP- La Emergente- Democracia Socialista
Colectivo Ácrata de la Costa
Colectivo Andamio Libertario de Concepción del Uruguay (Entre Ríos)
Colectivo de trabajadores/as de la educación El Bondi-Lista Amarilla (La Plata)
Colectivo La Minga
CLT (Colectivo Libertario de Traslasierra)- Córdoba
Colectivo Libertario Gualeguaychú
Colectivo Octubre Callejero
Colectivo Subversiones
Comisión interna de SYNTHON (en el SPIQyP)
Comisión de Solidaridad y Resistencia
Comisión por la Memoria de la Verdad y la Justicia de Gral Madariaga
Comisión Santiago Maldonado Barcelona
Comité de Mujeres en Solidaridad con Kurdistán
Comité de solidaridad por Santiago Maldonado
Comité por la Liberación de los Presos Indígenas
Comunidad Mapuche Urbana Pillan Manke de la ciudad de Olavarría
Comunismo Revolucionario
Consejería Pre y Post Aborto Kimelu-Zona Sur
Convergencia Socialista de Combate
Convergencia Socialista La Verdad
Conurbanas
Corriente Político Sindical Rompiendo Cadenas
CPS 29 de Mayo (Confluencia político social)
Derrocando a Roca
Docentes de Base (Gral. Rodríguez)
Docentes en lucha
El Andén, Centro para la Creación Social y Contracultural de Cipoletti
Encuentro Colectivo (Luján)
Encuentro Colectivo Docente de la Provincia de Buenos Aires
ENPCS- Encuentro de Prácticas Comunitarias en Salud
Escuela de Educación Popular Berta Cáceres, Tucumán
Escuela x Escuela- Merlo
Espacio Libertario de Paraná (Entre Ríos)
Espacio Social Anarquista de Córdoba
Federación Libertaria Argentina (FLA)
Federación de Organizaciones de Base (FOB)
Feria Popular de Guaymallén. Mendoza
FAVRE- Familiares y Amigos de Víctimas de la Represión Estatal de Neuquén y Río Negro
HIJOS Bariloche
Insumisas, contra el patriarcado y el capitalismo
Insurgente Espacio Autogestivo de Olavarría
Irma Caupan Perriot- Mujeres Originarias por el Buen Vivir Bs As
Izquierda Latinoamericana
José Antonio Gutierrez (Researcher, Ireland)
Jóvenes Científicos Precarizados (JCP)
Juanito Laguna, Corriente Artístico Libertaria
Junta interna Ate Infraestructura
Juventud Insurgente
Juventud Guevarista
Juventud Libertaria
Kuruf Editorial. Río Negro-Neuquén
La Bordó- Moreno
La Comuna de estudiantes del 41
La feria del Fin del Mundo
La Fossati Matanza
La Fuente espacio cultural
La Naranja- Avellaneda
La Raymundo Agrupación Estudiantil
La Toma , Centro cultural y comunitario (Lomas de Zamora)
La Unión del Pueblo
Leonardo Lopez- Delegado Suteba La Matanza
Liga Argentina por los Derechos del Hombre
Lista Marrón- Florencio Varela
Lista roja y Negra en SUTEBA Escobar
Luis Romero, werken del Lof Mapuche Felipin- Neuquén
Matanza Viva
Movimiento No matarás
Movimiento Solidario Vida Digna (Chile)
Movimiento Universitario de Izquierda (MUI)
MTR Bariloche (Movimiento Territorio Rebelde)
Mujeres Ferroviarias independientes
Multisectorial contra la Represión Bariloche
Multisectorial La Plata Berisso Ensenada
Ñanderoga Nuestra Casa
OIME Estudiantil, Universidad Nacional de Moreno
Oscar Cianio -Voces de los Muros
Pablo Bergel (Ex deputy CABA)
Partido Comunista de los Trabajadores (PCT)
Partido Obrero- Almirante Brown
Patria Grande Moreno
Patria Grande Regional Oeste
POR
Reagrupamiento hacia el PST
Salvador López Arnal (Maths teacher- Barcelona)
Sociedad de resistencia La Plata
Sociedad de Resistencia de Oficios Varios de Lomas de Zamora (FORA)
Sutepa- PAMI
Taller de Autodefensa Feminista Assata Shakur
Trabajadorxs de Patronato de Liberados en Lucha
Tribuna Docente
UJS Brown
Universidad desde Abajo (UniDA)
Vecinos Autoconvocados contra la Ceamse y el Care de Gonzalez Catán
Virginia Bolten Sociedad de resistencia
Ya Basta-Nuevo MAS
Ya Basta en el 41