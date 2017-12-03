|
[Johannesburg] Housing and Land: We demand answers
[South Africa] Kroonstad explodes Call for solidarity
Solidarität mit den inhaftierten Gewerkschafterinnen
Gauteng Community Health Workers March to the Health Department
Nuova emigrazione e vecchio fatalismo
Tampa's Dark Ages
north america / mexico | community struggles | non-anarchist press Wednesday December 20, 2017 15:48 by Sex Worker Solidarity Network
The City of Tampa is rewriting a homophobic bathhouse ordinance to now criminalize sex workers. Please call and email city council members to oppose the criminalization of sex workers and stop the homophobic bathhouse ordinance.
The Bathhouse Ordinance its called: flying under the radar of dedicated activists and sex workers alike, the City of Tampa has revived a homophobic law in hopes of targeting sex traffickers. But it isnt difficult to see what happens when the state cracks down on crime. In true Reaganite and Clintonian fashion, this ordinance presents as a public good while serving to further criminalize and marginalize victims, workers, undocumented immigrants, trans people, black women and all people of color. While touting their own whistles, Guido Maniscalco and Mike Suarez (two of the most sympathetic bureaucrats on city council) have proposed an ordinance targeting sex-traffickers which, unsurprisingly, NEVER ONCE mentions sex traffickers. Unfortunately as is often in the narrative surrounding sex trafficking, this ordinance serves only to mass target, surveil, and arrest the most vulnerable workers.
