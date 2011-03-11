|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Aotearoa / Pacific Islands | Community struggles
No upcoming events.
[Johannesburg] Housing and Land: We demand answers 05:09 Aug 16 1 comments
[South Africa] Kroonstad explodes Call for solidarity 05:16 Jun 29 0 comments
Solidarität mit den inhaftierten Gewerkschafterinnen 03:42 Mar 30 0 comments
Gauteng Community Health Workers March to the Health Department 05:23 Nov 01 0 comments
Nuova emigrazione e vecchio fatalismo 03:06 Aug 31 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by AWSM
The Olympics: a reflection of society under capitalism 0 comments
Solidarity #18 0 comments
Labour- 100 Wasted Years 0 commentsRecent Articles about Aotearoa / Pacific Islands Community struggles
Callout for funds for Beyond Resistance, organising after the devastat... Mar 11 11
Report from Wellington ACC Protest Feb 24 10
Traditional Values: Housing & Direct Action
aotearoa / pacific islands | community struggles | opinion / analysis Wednesday November 15, 2017 11:06 by AWSM - AWSM
This brief article advocates a return to traditional values of solidarity and direct action to tackle the housing crisis in Aotearoa.
In the recent election, the issue of homelessness and the availability of affordable housing, were prominent issues. The new government has its own ideas about how to deal with this. They are motivated in part by a xenophobic approach to foreign speculators snapping up properties and an ideological commitment to working with social partners including the private construction companies and employers. Before just resigning ourselves to this approach, its worth remembering that the problem of housing is not a new one in this country and that other methods exist for dealing with it.
In Auckland an Anti-Eviction League was formed, whose members occupied and barricaded houses under threat of eviction, rallied neighbours for support, and prevented the bailiffs gaining access. In a number of cases these tactics were successful in saving a familys home, or at least gaining a respite. The climax of the campaign came in October 1931 at 21 Norfolk Street, Ponsonby, where 15 armed defenders faced the combined strength of police and bailiffs.
The use of this old technique of direct action and a return to the traditional value of solidarity amongst those of us at the bottom, is something just as valid today.
Also See:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/97942772/bailiffs-to-c...using
https://www.facebook.com/THISHOMEISOCCUPIED/
|
Front page
Hands off the anarchist movement ! Solidarity with the FAG and the anarchists in Brazil !
URGENTE! Contra A Criminalização, Rodear De Solidariedade Aos Que Lutam!
Catalunya como oportunidad (para el resto del estado)
La sangre de Llorente, Tumaco: masacre e infamia
Triem Lluitar, El 3 Doctubre Totes I Tots A La Vaga General
¿Què està passant a Catalunya?
Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !
En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !
El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad
Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living
SAFTU: The tragedy and (hopefully not) the farce
Anarchism, Ethics and Justice: The Michael Schmidt Case
Land, law and decades of devastating douchebaggery
Democracia direta já! Barrar as reformas nas ruas e construir o Poder Popular!
Reseña del libro de José Luis Carretero Miramar Eduardo Barriobero: Las Luchas de un Jabalí (Queimada Ediciones, 2017)
Análise da crise política do início da queda do governo Temer
Dès maintenant, passons de la défiance à la résistance sociale !
17 maggio, giornata internazionale contro lomofobia.
Los Mártires de Chicago: historia de un crimen de clase en la tierra de la democracia y la libertad
(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!
DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:
Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio