[Johannesburg] Housing and Land: We demand answers Aug 16
[South Africa] Kroonstad explodes Call for solidarity Jun 29
Solidarität mit den inhaftierten Gewerkschafterinnen 03:42 Mar 30 0 comments
Gauteng Community Health Workers March to the Health Department 05:23 Nov 01 0 comments
Nuova emigrazione e vecchio fatalismo 03:06 Aug 31 0 commentsmore >>
South Africa: Fueling the Fire Oct 12 17
[Johannesburg] Housing and Land: We demand answers Aug 16 17
[South Africa] Kroonstad explodes Call for solidarity Jun 29 17
The Cheap Politics that Destroy Our Communities
southern africa | community struggles | news report Tuesday November 07, 2017 23:24 by Nonzukizo Mute - TAAC/ ZACF
Conflicts in Sebokeng
Political fighting has destroyed the peace in Sebokeng township in the Vaal. Politicians are using government resources for private purposes, and parties and factions are fighting over which politicians get the most.
Published in Tokologo: Newsletter of the Tokologo African Anarchist Collective, numbers 7/8, November 2017
