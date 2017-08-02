user preferences

Πιοτρ Κροπότκιν, Το πνεύμα της επαναστάσεως

category Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση author Tuesday November 07, 2017 15:49author by ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΤΡΩΑΔΙΤΗΣ - Anarkismo / MACGauthor email ngnm55 at gmail dot com

Πιοτρ Κροπότκιν, Το πνεύμα της επαναστάσεως
Μετάφραση Ιωάννη Μαγκανάρα
Επιμέλεια - Εισαγωγή Νίκου Παπαχριστόπουλου
Εκδόσεις opportuna
Πάτρα
.jpg

ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΤΡΩΑΔΙΤΗΣ

Το βιβλίο αυτό είναι ένα άλλο εκδοτικό βήμα των εκδόσεων opportuna, σε μετάφραση Ιωάννη Μαγκανάρα, στη σειρά Αναρχική Βιβλιοθήκη (Εκδόσεις Επί Τα Πρόσω - που κυκλοφόρησε στην Πάτρα το 1898). Η μετάφραση αυτή παρατίθεται εδώ έτσι όπως είχε. Η επιμέλεια εδώ καθώς και η εισαγωγή έχουν γίνει από τον υπεύθυνο των εκδόσεων opportuna, Νίκος Παπαχριστόpουλο. Το εξώφυλλο της παρούσας έκδοσης έχει φιλοτεχνηθεί από τον S. Dakdouk-Kastro.

Στην έκδοση παρατίθενται εν είδει επίμετρου τα κείμενα που αποτέλεσαν τα δύο πρώτα φύλλα της αναρχικής εφημερίδας της Πάτρας Επί Τα Πρόσω, φύλλα τα οποία παρατίθενται και φωτογραφικά.

Το κείμενο εμφανίστηκε αρχικά ως άρθρο το 1880 στην εφημερίδα Le Révolté (Ο Εξεγερμένος) της Γενεύης, που εξέδιδε ο Κροπότκιν, ενώ αργότερα αναβαθμίστηκε και αναδιαμορφώθηκε και κυκλοφόρησε ως ξεχωριστή μπροσούρα στη γαλλική γλώσσα.

Στο Πνεύμα της επαναστάσεως (ή Επαναστατικό πνεύμα όπως έχει μεταφραστεί πρόσφατα από άλλες εκδόσεις στον ελλαδικό χώρο), ο Κροπότκιν περιγράφει το ρόλο των επαναστατικών περιόδων στην ανθρώπινη πρόοδο λέγοντας ότι εξακολουθεί να είναι τόσο ζωτικές και απαραίτητες.

Ο Κροπότκιν επισημαίνει τη λειτουργία τη νέας κοινωνικής τάξης που ανήλθε στην εξουσία, μετασχηματίζοντας την προπαγάνδα της από λόγια σε πράξεις, ανατρέποντας κυβερνητικούς θεσμούς που φαίνονταν τόσο σκληροί και άκαμπτοι αλλά σάπιζαν εκ των έσω.

Στην ολοκληρωμένη μπροσούρα, ο Κροπότκιν παραθέτει τη Γαλλική Επανάσταση ως μια κλασική διαδικασία, δίνοντας έμφαση στα μέσα προπαγάνδας με τα οποία η ανερχόμενη τάξη κατέκτησε την εξουσία. Αλλά επιχειρηματολογεί ότι όσον αφορά την υπόθεση της επανάστασης από τους εργάτες, ότι αυτή δεν θα είναι απλώς μια αλλαγή κυβέρνησης ούτε και η εξάσκηση της παλαιάς εξουσίας από μια νέα τάξη, αλλά ένα ολοκληρωτικά νέο, συνεργατικό καθεστώς το οποίο θα βασίζεται στην κοινωνικοποιμένη ιδιοκτησία.

Διαβάζουμε στο οπισθόφυλλο της παρούσας έκδοσης:

Πολύ προ του 1789 η Γαλλία παρουσίαζεν ήδη μίαν επαναστατικήν κατάστασιν. Αλλά το πνεύμα της επαναστάσεως δεν είχεν ακόμη ωριμάσει αρκετά ώστε να εκραγή αύτη. Επί της αναπτύξεως λοιπόν του πνεύματος τούτου της ανυποταξίας, της τόλμης, του μίσους κατά της κοινωνικής τάξεως, διηυθύνθησαν αι προσπάθειαι των επαναστατικών. 

 Ενώ οι νοικοκυραίοι επαναστάται διηύθυνον τας προσβολάς των εναντίον της κυβερνήσεως, οι επαναστάται του λαού -των οποίων ούτε καν τα ονόματα η ιστορία μας διετήρησε- οι άνδρες του λαού προητοίμαζον την εξέγερσίν των, την Επανάστασίν των, δια στασιαστικών πράξεων, διευθυνομένων κατά των αφεντάδων, των εισπρακτόρων και των εκμεταλλευτών παντός προϊόντος

Σε μια μεταγενέστερη μεταφραστική εκδοχή διαβάζουμε και τα ακόλουθα αποσπάσματα τα οποία και παραθέτουμε:

Στις εποχές του ξέφρενου αγώνα δρόμου με σκοπό τον πλουτισμό, των πυρετωδών κερδοσκοπικών κινήσεων και των οικονομικών κρίσεων, της γοργής καταστροφής των μεγάλων βιομηχανιών και της εφήμερης άνθισης άλλων κλάδων της παραγωγής, περιουσιών που δημιουργούνται σκανδαλωδώς μέσα σε λίγα χρόνια και εξίσου εύκολα χάνονται, καταλαβαίνουμε ότι οι οικονομικοί θεσμοί που διέπουν την παραγωγή και την ανταλλαγή δεν δίνουν στην κοινωνία την ευημερία που επιδίωκαν να της εγγυηθούν. Φέρνουν τα εκ διαμέτρου αντίθετα αποτελέσματα. Αντί για την τάξη γεννούν το χάος, αντί για την ευτυχία γεννούν τη δυστυχία και την αβεβαιότητα για το αύριο, αντί για την αρμονία των συμφερόντων φέρνουν τον πόλεμο, τον διαρκή πόλεμο του εκμεταλλευτή ενάντια στον παραγωγό, των εκμεταλλευτών και των παραγωγών μεταξύ τους. Βλέπουμε την κοινωνία να χωρίζεται ολοένα πιο καθαρά σε δυο εχθρικά στρατόπεδα και συγχρόνως να υποδιαιρείται σε χιλιάδες μικροομάδες που πολεμούν λυσσαλέα μεταξύ τους. Αποκαμωμένη απ αυτούς τους πολέμους και από την αθλιότητα που φέρνουν, η κοινωνία αναζητά έναν νέο τρόπο οργάνωσης. Απαιτεί ρητά την πληρη αναδιάρθρωση του καθεστώτος της ιδιοκτησίας, της παραγωγής, της ανταλλαγής και το συνόλου των οικονομικών σχέσεων που απορρέουν απ΄ αυτές.

Τι μορφές θα πάρει η αγκιτάτσια; Μα τις πιο διαφορετικές μορφές, όποιες θα της επιβάλλουν οι περιστάσεις, τα χρησιμοποιούμενα μέσα και οι διαθέσεις των ανθρώπων. Άλλοτε σοβαρή, άλλοτε περιπαικτική, αλλά πάντα τολμηρή, άλλοτε συλλογική, άλλοτε καθαρά ατομική, δεν παραμελεί κανένα από τα μέσα που έχει στη διάθεσή της, κανένα γεγονός της δημόσιας ζωής, για να κρατάει πάντα ξύπνιο το πνεύμα, να διαδίδει τη δυσαρέσκεια και να της δίνει μορφή, ν ανάβει το μίσος ενάντια στους εκμεταλλευτές, να γελοιοποιεί τους κυβερνώντες και να δείχνει την αδυναμία τους και, πάνω απ όλα και πάντα, να ξυπνά το θάρρος, το εξεγερσιακό πνεύμα, διδάσκοντας με το παράδειγμά της.

