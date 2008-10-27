|
Wellington Anti-Nazi Demo Report
aotearoa / pacific islands | anti-fascism | news report Thursday November 02, 2017 09:24 by Barrie - AWSM
On 28th October over 200 anti-racist and anti-fascist demonstrators successfully blocked the gates of parliament in Wellington, Aotearoa, in opposition to a provocation by fascists and Alt-Right. The latter had threatened to march into parliament grounds and had been issued an official permit to do so.
