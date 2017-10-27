URGENT! Against Criminalization, Surround Those That Struggle With Solidarity

[Italiano] [Português] [Ελληνικά] [Français]

brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | repression / prisoners | press release Thursday October 26, 2017 16:53 Thursday October 26, 2017 16:53 by FAG - Federação Anarquista Gaúcha by FAG - Federação Anarquista Gaúcha

We learned a few hours ago of a civil police operation against an alleged group responsible for several attacks on police vehicles, a bank, car dealers, police stations and political party headquarters.



According to news published on G1 crimes of gang formation, use of explosives and attempted murder will be attributed to this alleged group. The premises of our former public headquarters, located on Travessa dos Venezianos, was invaded by police who seized computers, telephones, books and other items belonging to the cultural group that maintained the space. We have learned that the warrant was addressed to our Organization. Other political-cultural spaces were also visited by civil police.

This is yet another FACTOID that aims to create a scarecrow, a scapegoat, to criminalize and repress all social movements, the non-electoral left and our ideology in particular. In a context of eroding of rights, austerity, intensification of exploitation and domination over all the oppressed classes, the heavy hand of the criminalization against the anarchists comes into play.

Our public space has not been invaded yet, but we believe it will only be a matter of time. We alert all of the social fighters about this and about the need for SOLIDARITY with everyone who struggles!

YOU DO NOT INTIMIDATE US!

AGAINST THE CRIMINALIZATION OF THOSE WHO STRUGGLE!

RESISTANCE AND SOLIDARITY!

Federação Anarquista Gaúcha - FAG

25 October 2017