October 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | link to pdf author Wednesday October 11, 2017 18:37author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 91-92, October 2017 has just been posted on our site.

The PDF is up at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/4xgzhw
Contents page is at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/vq8510
Contents
An obscure heroine by Ida Pilat Isca
Everlasting Murder by Max Baginski
Rejecting the Legend by Louis Mercier Vega
Why I am an anarchist by Nikolai Ivanovich Pavlov
Kropotkin Goes Missing
Postbag / Library News
Crass and Class War in the Thatcher years, by an ex-member of Bristol Class War
[Stop the city]
Stonehenge 85
Leah Feldman Interview (Leah Feldman, Leo Rosser and Philip Ruff)
[Debating the Miners Strike 1] The Miners and the Left
[Debating the Miners Strike 2] Letter: [The Miners and the Left]
[Debating the Miners Strike 3] Letter: The Miners Strike and the Anarchists
[Debating the Miners Strike 4] [Letter: Anarchists and the Miners strike]
[Debating the Miners Strike 5] The Miners & Social Change by Albert Meltzer

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/vq8510
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
