Statement on Marriage Equality Survey
indonesia / philippines / australia | gender | press release Thursday October 05, 2017 20:50 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo ngnm55 at gmail dot com
The Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group supports a YES vote in the postal survey on marriage equality now in progress in Australia. We do this, not because we endorse the institution of marriage, but because the survey will have concrete results and we need to choose which results we favour. The postal survey is a flawed process of direct democracy, something far inferior to an authentic plebiscite on a concrete proposal. We didnt choose this battlefield, but its a battle we must win. Vote YES for liberty, equality and solidarity. Vote YES and prepare to take the struggle further.
