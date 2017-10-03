|
Solidarity with the strike in Catalonia! Madrid against the repression of the Catalan people.
[Français] [Castellano]
iberia | repression / prisoners | press release Wednesday October 04, 2017 00:00 by Several Organisations
The unions and social organisations who support this manifest fully share the motives who are at the start of the call for a General Strike in Catalonia : the continuous loss of rights for the working class and the repressive situation with more than 800 wounded people, some of them in heavy states and more than 40 arrests from different State police corps. A loss of social and labor rights that cant be tolerated.
We clearly condemn the moves of the State and defend the right for the Catalan population to express with total freedom on subjects of any kind, might it be self-determination or another one.
This repressive situation goes way further than the sole Catalan political situation and create a very concerning precedent about how the central Government tackles social struggles: pretending to save the rule of law to smash our basic rights and freedoms.
We understand the means of repression we discovered this week-end from the central government arent a true answer even a gross heirs-of-franquism-like one to the « Catalan sovereignty challenge ».
We oppose the State repression because we already experienced it in a systematic and continuous way in our very bodies, in the streets and our workplaces. Therefore, we also want to denounce the repressive nature of the Generalitat de Catalunya which has persecuted, beaten, arrested and sent to prison all those who refused to look on this another side when civil and human rights were being smashed.
We do not forget the way the Mossos dEscuadra kicked us out of the Plaza Catalunya, arrested and prosecuted unionists for their participation in the demo which had circled the Parliament when our social rights were cut. We do not forget the comrades who were arrested and sentenced to prison with the massive police operations.
We also wish to signal with concern that the most rancid fascism is now taking to the streets with the blessing of the current party in power and we can observe how the power gives feed them with oxygen mask through the old patriotic excuse. Once again, calling the fascist dog to protect the interests of the bourgeoisie.
Strikes and our mobilizations are not a response against the Spanish attack nor an act against the Catalan people. They are made in unity and solidarity with our Catalan brothers and sisters to defend the rights and freedoms which belong to everyone.
For all these reasons, we make a call to the workers of Madrid to take part in the mobilizations to defend our rights and freedoms and particularly to massively take part in the gathering to support the general strike of October, 3rd.
Because we are the working class and we want to decide everything, its our turn to take to the streets, its our turn to fight!
CNT
