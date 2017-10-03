|
What is happpening in Catalonia ?
[Deutsch] [Català] [Castellano]
iberia | anti-fascism | press release Tuesday October 03, 2017 08:23 by Embat
At a juncture of structural crisis, in Spain, there are more and more Catalans who no longer want to be part of this state: today, a country ruled by a corrupt party (The Partido Popular or PP), with a government and a deep state that has not broken with Francoism, of which the monarchy is the faithful representation of this continuity; and this would be added to urbanistic ballots, bank bailouts, austerity policies, high unemployment rates and a lack of guarantees and opportunities. All this is the image and reality of the so-called Regime of 78; a political framework marked by a pact of silence so that the crimes of the Franco regime did not come to light and were never prosecuted. The remains of Franco were never cleared from the state institutions. It was the time called Transition to a democracy that never came and a Constitution that many people have not voted for. Some because we opposed at the time the political reform of Franco, and others because of a mere question of age, since it has been four decades since then.
The continuous disgrace and disdain from the high hierarchies of the Spanish state (Government, parliament and Judicature), to the rights historically claimed by the Catalans, with the rejection and mutilation of the autonomy status, continuous sentences of the constitutional court annulling laws of the Catalan parliament has been the mutilation of the Catalan Equality Law, the Catalan Law against energy poverty, the right to housing of the most vulnerable people and to avoid evictions, annulment of the Catalan Anti-Fraud Act, continuous attacks by the judiciary and the central government against the use of the Catalan language in public administrations and education. All this, accompanied by the austerity measures (which the autonomous government applied to cheerfully, using the excuse of the austerity measures being imposed by Madrid and Brussels), was feeding the rise of what was called the Catalan disaffection with Spain. This disaffection led to a process of citizen organization from the bases that spread territorially and transversally between the different layers and social classes, leading to to multitudinous citizen mobilizations.
