We choose to fight! On October 3rd, everyone on general strike!

iberia | indigenous struggles | press release Tuesday October 03, 2017 07:05 Tuesday October 03, 2017 07:05 by Anarchist Catalonia by Anarchist Catalonia

"Unions, organisations and collectives here signing this call intend to communicate to the workers and to all the popular classes our position about recent events that occured in the streets of our villages, towns and cities."



United call for general strike from libertarian unions, organisations and assemblies of Catalonia