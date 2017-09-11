|
Solidarity to linksunten.indymedia.org
netherlands / germany / austria | repression / prisoners | press release Friday September 08, 2017 06:02 by Anarchist Federation (Greece) ngnm55 at gmail dot com
The oppressed must realize that, in reality, we dont have any kind of rights in the bourgeois society. Everything is contingent on whether state and capital feel certain for their absolute dominance. The only rights we have are those we win with our fists. The sooner we realize that the better our position will be in the coming battles against the new totalitarianism that is already paving its way.
It seems that nothing of what is going on in Europe lately is accidental. The Black conference in Estonia, the laundry machine of the most aggressive form of capitalist dictatorship in history, in which Germany participated, appears to be part of a much wider agenda. The humiliation of Germanys oppressive mechanisms during the protests against the G20 meeting in Hamburg was probably the last straw for the ambitious imperialism that dominates in the EU financially. Radicals who gathered at the German city from all over the world gave a bitter lesson to the bombastic declarations of the repression. Τhey gave a warning: the people of the struggle are here, militant and uncompromising, they pick up the gauntlet against the dystopian schemes of the new totalitarianism. Its not the nation-states that resist, but forces arising directly from the social base of all states. Forces that are perhaps minorities for the moment, but which have no intention to remain minorities.
