user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

North America / Mexico

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

North America / Mexico | Anti-fascism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anti-fascism

imageSolidarity note to the US fighters 11:57 Aug 18 0 comments

textReactionary Working Class? 06:51 Mar 17 0 comments

textLa CONAIE rechaza categóricamente la presencia de Erdogan en el Ecuador y se solidariza con las muje... 15:09 Feb 06 0 comments

textThe Ankara Massacre and the State as a Serial Killer in Erdogans Turkey 06:42 Oct 14 0 comments

textFascisti, giù le mani dall'Irlanda 14:47 Nov 05 6 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Anarchist Federation (Greece)

imageSolidarity to linksunten.indymedia.org 0 comments

Recent Articles about North America / Mexico Anti-fascism

Charlotteville: Ο κόσμος χ`... Aug 24 17 by Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία

Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living Aug 16 17 by Black Rose Anarchist Federation

Θρήνος αλλά κ&#... Aug 16 17 by Dmitri

Charlottesville: The world is divided...

category north america / mexico | anti-fascism | press release author Monday September 04, 2017 06:21author by Anarchist Federation (Greece)author email ngnm55 at gmail dot com Report this post to the editors

the camps are being formed

Those who wink their eye to anti-fascist fronts with the bourgeoisie, they better keep it shut. Centuries of social struggles and lousy betrayals have taught us. Our struggle is always against capitalism. These are the outposts of our camp. These are the outposts of the exploited society in the US, Europe, Greece, Middle East and all over the world.

0a8c0b1a8fbc67ae59a40fa3b24b0261.jpg

Charlotsville: The world is divided, the camps are being formed

Τhe 32 year old anti-fascist, Heather Heyer, was killed when a well-known fascist who was participating at the american alt-rights gathering in the town of Charlottesville deliberately ran his car over a large number of anti-fascists, causing the death of the 32 year old and dozens of injured, with some of them very seriously.

Let us begin with this: with most recent example the attacks in Barcelona, the Islamic State has adopted the tactic of blind attacks by ramming vehicles into crowds. Several attacks have been made, some with many and others with fewer victims. After each such attack we saw emergency bulletins around the world and endless discussions on terrorism and the need to have it crashed.

Now that the tactics of ISIS have been applied by the Western equivalent of Jihadism, that is the extreme right and the Nazis, what official, which channel, which «profound» analyst is talking about terrorism and the need to annihilate the perpetrators of such tactics? Not one.

Both the incident of the extreme-right terrorist attack (lets remember that this blind tactic has always been in the arsenal of the extreme right as, for example, in Italy in the 70s but also in Greece with the bombs inside crowded cinemas) and those that preceded and followed it in the small American city may well be the milestone of a new era in the global social war.

In the US, the fascists, under the slogan «Unite the Right» and having as a pretext the demolition of the statue of a racist general of the American civil war in the middle 19th century, are attempting to create a political pole that will concentrate the entire right-wing political spectrum under their hegemony; A pole, which will be stepping with one leg on bourgeois democracy and with the other on the latters «sidewalk», the parastatal violence and terrorism.

In Greece, in Europe and in the whole world, today as well as a century ago, this has been the basic strategy of fascism. Its stake is twofold: dominance in the parliaments «lounges» and the state corridors and dominance in the «threshing floors» of the street. The rise to power of the «exemplar» capitalist Donald Trump and its clique, with their typical combination of opportunism, arrivism and fascist representations that characterize every consistent big capitalist, gave the fascists an air of success in the «lounges & lobbies». So they also had to step on the «threshing floors» of the street.

But they have miscalculated. The American anti-fascist and anti-capitalist movement, under the steady rise and wider penetration of anarchist ideas and practices, battle-hardened in the last years, both through the clashes that broke out after the non-stopping cold-blooded racist murders by the American state, and through defending economic, political and environmental rights, has lifted the glove. By adopting practices of direct confrontation and massive counter violence actions, it stood up against the Nazi rally, revealed its nakedness, fought it and eventually humiliated it. But the price was heavy.

It is clear that we are at the beginning of the formation of two hostile camps. Not that they didnt already exist. But now they are starting to come out, and the truth behind them can no longer remain hidden: on one side we have capitalism, repression, racism, religious fundamentalism, legitimized social cannibalism, while on the other the forces of freedom, equality, unity among the repressed, and social self-management.

Of course, we can not fail to observe the torrent of hypocrisy, overflowing from the liberal and democratic establishment, that followed the events in Charlottesville. This «unanimous condemnation» of the Nazis and the KKK, and the supposed «tolerance» of all this rabble to the anti-fascists, is nothing more than a farce. All they care about is to recovering the state power that is now held by Tramp and its cliques.

It is true that for a part of the capital this widespread racism is viewed as a negative factor for its profits. But we should not forget that there is another part of capital that sees racism positively, and that, in any case, when the situation becomes difficult, fascism and racism will always be the most straightforward and consistent defenders of capitalism, whereas those who are fighting against fascism today will be the most honest and consistent anti-capitalists.

That is why the liberals have avoided to talk about «terrorism» in the case of Heather Heyers murder. Moreover, we should not be forgetting that the wave of murders by the US police that gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement, occurred when the liberal, «anti-racist» clique of the «first African-American president of the United States» was in power.

Those who wink their eye to anti-fascist fronts with the bourgeoisie, they better keep it shut. Centuries of social struggles and lousy betrayals have taught us. Our struggle is always against capitalism. These are the outposts of our camp. These are the outposts of the exploited society in the US, Europe, Greece, Middle East and all over the world.

Solidarity to the American anti-fascists and anti-capitalists.

Eternal honor to Heather Heyer.

Death to fascism all over the earth.

Anarchist Federation (Greece)

Related Link: http://anarchist-federation.gr/
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Employees at the Zarfati Garage in Mishur Adumim vote to strike on July 22, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Maan workers union)

Front page

Loi travail 2017 : Tout le pouvoir aux patrons !

En Allemagne et ailleurs, la répression ne nous fera pas taire !

El acuerdo en preparacion entre la Union Europea y Libia es un crimen de lesa humanidad

Mourn the Dead, Fight Like Hell for the Living

SAFTU: The tragedy and (hopefully not) the farce

Anarchism, Ethics and Justice: The Michael Schmidt Case

Land, law and decades of devastating douchebaggery

Democracia direta já! Barrar as reformas nas ruas e construir o Poder Popular!

Reseña del libro de José Luis Carretero Miramar Eduardo Barriobero: Las Luchas de un Jabalí (Queimada Ediciones, 2017)

Análise da crise política do início da queda do governo Temer

Dès maintenant, passons de la défiance à la résistance sociale !

17 maggio, giornata internazionale contro lomofobia.

Los Mártires de Chicago: historia de un crimen de clase en la tierra de la democracia y la libertad

Strike in Cachoeirinha

(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!

DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:

Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio

Statement on the Schmidt Case and Proposed Commission of Inquiry

Aodhan Ó Ríordáin: Playing The Big Man in America

Nós anarquistas saudamos o 8 de março: dia internacional de luta e resistência das mulheres!

Özgürlüğümüz Mücadelemizdedir

IWD 2017: Celebrating a new revolution

Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !

Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2017 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]