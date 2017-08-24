|
Charlottesville: The world is divided...
north america / mexico | anti-fascism | press release Monday September 04, 2017 06:21 by Anarchist Federation (Greece) ngnm55 at gmail dot com
the camps are being formed
Those who wink their eye to anti-fascist fronts with the bourgeoisie, they better keep it shut. Centuries of social struggles and lousy betrayals have taught us. Our struggle is always against capitalism. These are the outposts of our camp. These are the outposts of the exploited society in the US, Europe, Greece, Middle East and all over the world.
Charlotsville: The world is divided, the camps are being formed
